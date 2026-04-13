Kenya launches Sh520mn UN-backed Nairobi Green Cities Project to boost climate-resilient urban growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 — The Government of Kenya, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-Habitat, has launched a Sh520 million initiative aimed at transforming Nairobi into a model for low-carbon, climate-resilient and nature-positive urban development.

The five-year project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), seeks to promote sustainable urban planning while improving living conditions in some of the city’s most densely populated areas.

It will also be supported by up to US$40 million in future government investment, alongside US$2 million in in-kind technical assistance from development partners.

At the centre of the programme is a pilot project in Kamukunji, where integrated “green neighbourhood” approaches will be implemented to benefit more than 85,000 residents.

The interventions will focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, restoring degraded ecosystems along the Nairobi River corridor, and improving access to sustainable infrastructure and basic services.

The project will be jointly implemented by UNEP and UN-Habitat, in collaboration with the Nairobi City County Government, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, the Nairobi Rivers Commission and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry.

Speaking during the launch held alongside the Global Forum for the GEF Integrated Programs in Nairobi, UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said cities play a decisive role in addressing climate change.

“Cities account for nearly 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but they also hold the key to climate solutions,” she said, noting that Nairobi’s rapid urban growth presents both opportunity and urgency for sustainable planning.

The initiative comes amid growing pressure on Nairobi’s infrastructure, natural resources and essential services, driven by rapid urbanization.

Unplanned expansion has contributed to pollution, environmental degradation and increased vulnerability to climate risks such as flooding and heatwaves.

According to GEF officials, the project is designed to unlock long-term investment by combining catalytic financing with integrated urban planning models.

“By supporting cities as drivers of environmental solutions, we are helping deliver lasting benefits for both nature and communities,” said one of the programme officials.

The programme will strengthen policy frameworks, build institutional capacity and deploy digital planning tools to support climate-responsive urban development.

It will also prioritize community-led interventions in Kamukunji, including green public spaces, renewable energy adoption, sustainable mobility systems and improved waste management.

UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach noted the global significance of the initiative, saying that by 2050, nearly two-thirds of the world’s population will live in cities.

“This project demonstrates how integrated planning and targeted investment can deliver inclusive, resilient and thriving urban communities,” she said.

Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Alice Wahome reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable urban transformation.

“By strengthening planning systems and unlocking innovative financing, we are building cities that are inclusive, resilient and future-ready, with a particular focus on the urban poor,” she said.

The initiative is part of the GEF Sustainable Cities Integrated Program, a global effort supporting more than 50 cities across over 20 countries to address climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution through coordinated urban planning and investment.

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) is the world’s largest multilateral environmental fund, supporting developing countries in tackling complex environmental challenges and meeting international sustainability goals.