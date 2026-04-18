Motorists Association Opposes Plan to Inspect Older Private Vehicles

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – The Motorists Association of Kenya has strongly opposed a government proposal to introduce mandatory inspections for private vehicles older than five years, terming the move punitive and misplaced.

In a sharply worded statement, the association accused authorities of shifting blame onto private motorists while ignoring what it described as the root cause of road accidents—poor road infrastructure.

“Despite motorists paying significant fuel levies, including KSh 25 per litre earmarked for road maintenance, the condition of many roads across the country remains substandard,” the lobby group stated.

The Association called out key road agencies, including the National Transport and Safety Authority, Kenya Urban Roads Authority, Kenya Rural Roads Authority, and Kenya National Highways Authority, for what it termed a failure to deliver safe and motorable roads despite continued tax collections.

According to the lobby, private vehicles are being unfairly targeted, while enforcement gaps persist in the inspection of commercial vehicles, which it claims pose a greater safety risk.

The group further raised concerns that the proposed inspections could open the door to corruption and exploitation, particularly if implemented through public-private partnerships.

The Association also dismissed comparisons to international vehicle inspection regimes, arguing that countries cited as examples maintain far superior road infrastructure and accountability systems.

Additionally, the group challenged the government to provide data linking private vehicle condition to road accidents, insisting that no credible evidence has been presented to justify the policy shift.

The statement warned that the proposal, alongside other measures such as tolls and increased levies, signals a broader trend of overburdening motorists without delivering corresponding improvements in infrastructure.

The Motorists Association of Kenya has now called for immediate reforms in commercial vehicle inspection systems, transparency in the use of fuel levy funds, and urgent rehabilitation of road networks. It also demanded that the government halt any plans to subject private vehicles to mandatory inspections