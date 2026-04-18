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Ruto calls Gachagua a petty thief during launch of the NYOTA programme in Mandera on Feb 12, 2026.

Kenya

Ruto dismisses critics as ‘noisemakers and vision-less’

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – President William Ruto has sharply criticized his political opponents, dismissing them as lacking vision and engaging in insults rather than offering solutions for Kenyans.

Speaking during his tour of Mandera County, he questioned whether such leaders have any clear agenda, development plan, or understanding of the needs of northern Kenya.

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Despite the criticism, Ruto said his repeated visits to the region reflect a deliberate effort to address historical marginalization and ensure equitable development across the country.

“Do not worry about those people who make noise and hurl insults. I don’t have time for such people. When I see them speaking, I see them like people who are unwell and need to be taken to hospital. Too many insults, too much arrogance—I think some of them are not okay. I believe they have a problem. When you see someone full of anger, noise, abuse, and arrogance, to me that person needs help—take them to hospital, they are not well,” the President said.

He added: “Now, I want to ask you, the people of Mandera: you have heard these people speaking—do they have policies? Do they have a plan, an agenda, a vision? Do they even know where Border Point One is? Do they know where Rhamu is? Do they know where Wajir is? Are these people even serious about leading Kenya?”

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