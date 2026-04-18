ODM-UDA cracks widen as zoning row spills into Nyanza rallies

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Fresh cracks have emerged in the Orange Democratic Movement’s continued association with the Kenya Kwanza administration under the broad-based government arrangement.

Fresh cracks have emerged in the Orange Democratic Movement’s continued association with the Kenya Kwanza administration under the broad-based government arrangement.

The simmering tensions came into sharp focus on Friday during separate political and empowerment events attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in Migori and Homa Bay counties, as the contentious issue of electoral zoning ahead of the 2027 General Election dominated the discourse.

Speaking in Ndhiwa Constituency, Homa Bay County, during a women’s empowerment fundraiser, Speaker Wetang’ula cautiously waded into the debate reminding residents of the origins of the engagement between ODM and the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I want to thank the people of Nyanza for being steadfast and firm. Even when we campaigned here in previous elections, no was no and yes was yes. That is the same conviction Raila Odinga had when he agreed that ODM works with Kenya Kwanza under the broad-based arrangement and allowed some of your leaders to serve in government. That is the position you should uphold,” he said.

In Migori County, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who joined the Speaker during a youth empowerment fundraiser, sought to allay fears that the political relationship between ODM and its Kenya Kwanza allies was on the verge of collapse.

“Even in a marriage, it is not always blissful; there are bound to be issues. The ODM-UDA matters will be resolved through negotiation. We will not part ways; we will talk and find common ground,” Senator Cheruiyot said.

At the centre of the storm was the proposal to introduce zoning ahead of the 2027 polls, a move that has attracted growing resistance from grassroots supporters and sharply divided leaders in both ODM and UDA.

Rarieda MP Hon (Dr.) Otiende Amollo called for a structured conversation on the matter.

“We must have a structured negotiation on the question of zoning, whether it is good or bad. Those in ODM must exercise restraint and focus on negotiating solutions to the thorny issues,” he said.

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, however, opposed the zoning proposal, arguing that it would discriminate against leaders by favouring specific individuals.

“If you know that you have worked well for the people, you have no reason to be worried. If you slept on the job, that is your undoing. Prepare to go home,” Mr Obado said.

Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohamed also weighed in, warning against leaders exploiting the tensions between ODM and UDA for personal gain.

“There are those hell-bent on fuelling the ODM-UDA war for their own benefit. Do not fall into their trap. If you are denied a ticket through zoning, why worry? Run on an independent ticket. I was denied by ODM but was elected as an independent,” she said.

Despite the divisions, several leaders and their supporters appeared to cautiously back President William Ruto’s re-election bid while insisting that contests for other elective positions should remain open.

“In Migori, we do not want to hear about zoning. We want total freedom. We want people to compete fairly so that the best candidate wins,” Mr Obado said.

Speaker Wetang’ula, while championing President Ruto’s re-election bid, urged residents of Nyanza and Western Kenya to rally behind the government, citing what he described as increased development projects in the regions.

“For a long time, seeing the President in Nyanza was a mirage. In the last three years, the President has visited Nyanza and Western more than 10 times. He has surpassed the visits by Presidents Kibaki and Uhuru combined,” he said.

“And he does not just visit; he launches development projects across sectors that uplift the lives of the people. This is how it should remain.”

Ndhiwa MP Hon. Martin Owino praised the administration’s development record in the area.

“Ruto has done a lot for us and we are grateful. There is infrastructure development, resources allocated for a TVET, hospitals, schools, among others. We are fully behind him,” he said.

The Speaker also cautioned against divisive politics driven by self-interest.

“There are individuals who are selfish and oppose development simply because it is not in their region. We want all Kenyans to feel equal. A country driven by hate and division will never prosper,” he said.

He further renewed his call to young people who have attained the age of 18 to take advantage of the relaxed national ID registration requirements and register as voters.

“Your vote is your weapon and your voice. You cannot threaten to send leaders home if you are not a registered voter,” he said.

Speaking in Ndhiwa Constituency, Homa Bay County, during a women’s empowerment fundraiser, Speaker Wetang’ula cautiously waded into the debate reminding residents of the origins of the engagement between ODM and the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I want to thank the people of Nyanza for being steadfast and firm. Even when we campaigned here in previous elections, no was no and yes was yes. That is the same conviction Raila Odinga had when he agreed that ODM works with Kenya Kwanza under the broad-based arrangement and allowed some of your leaders to serve in government. That is the position you should uphold,” he said.

In Migori County, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who joined the Speaker during a youth empowerment fundraiser, sought to allay fears that the political relationship between ODM and its Kenya Kwanza allies was on the verge of collapse.

“Even in a marriage, it is not always blissful; there are bound to be issues. The ODM-UDA matters will be resolved through negotiation. We will not part ways; we will talk and find common ground,” Senator Cheruiyot said.

At the centre of the storm was the proposal to introduce zoning ahead of the 2027 polls, a move that has attracted growing resistance from grassroots supporters and sharply divided leaders in both ODM and UDA.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo called for a structured conversation on the matter.

“We must have a structured negotiation on the question of zoning, whether it is good or bad. Those in ODM must exercise restraint and focus on negotiating solutions to the thorny issues,” he said.

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, however, opposed the zoning proposal, arguing that it would discriminate against leaders by favouring specific individuals.

“If you know that you have worked well for the people, you have no reason to be worried. If you slept on the job, that is your undoing. Prepare to go home,” Obado said.

Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohamed also weighed in, warning against leaders exploiting the tensions between ODM and UDA for personal gain.

“There are those hell-bent on fuelling the ODM-UDA war for their own benefit. Do not fall into their trap. If you are denied a ticket through zoning, why worry? Run on an independent ticket. I was denied by ODM but was elected as an independent,” she said.

Despite the divisions, several leaders and their supporters appeared to cautiously back President William Ruto’s re-election bid while insisting that contests for other elective positions should remain open.

“In Migori, we do not want to hear about zoning. We want total freedom. We want people to compete fairly so that the best candidate wins,” Obado said.

Speaker Wetang’ula, while championing President Ruto’s re-election bid, urged residents of Nyanza and Western Kenya to rally behind the government, citing what he described as increased development projects in the regions.

“For a long time, seeing the President in Nyanza was a mirage. In the last three years, the President has visited Nyanza and Western more than 10 times. He has surpassed the visits by Presidents Kibaki and Uhuru combined,” he said.

“And he does not just visit; he launches development projects across sectors that uplift the lives of the people. This is how it should remain.”

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino praised the administration’s development record in the area.

“Ruto has done a lot for us and we are grateful. There is infrastructure development, resources allocated for a TVET, hospitals, schools, among others. We are fully behind him,” he said.

The Speaker also cautioned against divisive politics driven by self-interest.

“There are individuals who are selfish and oppose development simply because it is not in their region. We want all Kenyans to feel equal. A country driven by hate and division will never prosper,” he said.

He further renewed his call to young people who have attained the age of 18 to take advantage of the relaxed national ID registration requirements and register as voters.

“Your vote is your weapon and your voice. You cannot threaten to send leaders home if you are not a registered voter,” he said.