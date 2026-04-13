OPINION: Iran conflict highlights need for Kenya to diversify trade towards China

The ongoing conflict in Iran is no longer a distant geopolitical concern. Its economic shockwaves are now being felt directly in Kenya, exposing vulnerabilities in the country’s export model and underscoring the urgent need for diversification, particularly towards emerging markets such as China.

At the centre of this disruption is Kenya’s tea sector, a cornerstone of the country’s foreign exchange earnings. More than eight million kilogrammes of tea are currently stranded in warehouses, unable to reach key export destinations. According to the East African Tea Traders Association (EATTA), the industry has already lost an estimated Sh3.1 billion in foregone business, with exporters losing approximately $8 million every week as shipments stall.

This is not merely a logistical hiccup. It is a structural shock. Kenya’s export system has long depended on specific markets and routes, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia. About 40 per cent of Kenyan tea is exported to Pakistan, while a significant share is destined for Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates. With shipping routes disrupted due to the Iran conflict, consignments that had already been purchased cannot leave the country, leading to congestion at the Port of Mombasa and a growing backlog of unsold tea.

The implications are severe. If the conflict persists or spreads, Kenya risks losing access to over 65 per cent of its tea export market. This is not just a sectoral issue, it is a national economic concern affecting farmers, exporters, and the country’s broader foreign exchange position.

What this crisis reveals is a fundamental weakness: Kenya’s overreliance on limited export destinations and vulnerable trade corridors. It highlights the urgent need for a strategic shift towards diversification.

In this context, China presents a compelling and timely opportunity.

China’s decision to implement zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries from May 1 comes at a critical moment for Kenya. As traditional markets become unstable and global trade patterns shift, this policy offers an alternative pathway to stabilise exports and reduce dependence on regions affected by geopolitical tensions.

The zero-tariff regime effectively opens the door to one of the world’s largest consumer markets. For Kenya, this is not just about replacing lost markets—it is about repositioning itself within global trade systems. Tea, coffee, fresh produce, flowers, avocados and emerging exports such as macadamia all stand to benefit from improved access to China.

Unlike traditional markets that are currently constrained by conflict and logistical disruptions, China offers scale, stability, and growing demand. This makes it a strategic partner for Kenya as it seeks to build resilience into its export economy.

Chinese officials have already signalled readiness to support this transition. Ambassador Guo Haiyan has urged Kenya to take advantage of the tariff-free regime by improving the quality of its exports and enhancing competitiveness. She has also pointed to opportunities for attracting Chinese investment in manufacturing and logistics—key enablers for expanding trade.

This support is significant. It suggests that the partnership is not limited to market access but extends to capacity building and structural transformation. If leveraged effectively, it could help Kenya move up the value chain and reduce its reliance on raw commodity exports.

However, the shift to China must be deliberate and strategic. Access alone is not enough. Kenyan producers must meet the quality, safety, and regulatory standards required in the Chinese market. This will require investment in value addition, certification processes and supply chain efficiency.

At the same time, Kenya must strengthen its domestic systems to support export growth. This includes improving logistics infrastructure, reducing bottlenecks at ports and enhancing coordination between government agencies and the private sector.

The Iran conflict has also highlighted the broader risks of relying on single corridors and markets. Global trade is increasingly shaped by geopolitical dynamics that can disrupt supply chains with little warning. Countries that fail to diversify will continue to face repeated shocks.

While China offers a critical alternative, Kenya should also continue to explore opportunities within Africa. The African Continental Free Trade Area provides a framework for building more resilient regional markets, complementing external partnerships and reducing vulnerability to global disruptions.

Ultimately, the lesson from the current crisis is clear. Kenya cannot afford to maintain the status quo. The concentration of exports in a few markets and reliance on specific routes has proven to be a significant risk.

Diversification must now be at the centre of Kenya’s trade strategy—and China should be a key pillar of that shift.

The disruption of tea exports is a warning signal, but it is also an opportunity. It presents a moment for Kenya to rethink its approach, strengthen its partnerships and build a more resilient export economy.

The Iran conflict may be beyond Kenya’s control. But the decision to pivot towards more stable and expansive markets—such as China—is entirely within its hands.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi; he comments on local and global matters.