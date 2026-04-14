Petrol Price Jump by Sh28, Diesel Sh40 in Latest EPRA Review

NAIROBI, Kenya April 14 – Motorists and households are set to dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced sharp increases in fuel prices for the period between April 15 and May 14, 2026.

In its latest pricing review, EPRA said the maximum retail price of Super Petrol will rise by KSh28.69 per litre, while Diesel records an even steeper increase of KSh40.30 per litre. Kerosene prices, however, remain unchanged.

The regulator attributed the spike largely to surging global oil prices, which have significantly pushed up the landed cost of imported petroleum products. Kenya imports all its refined fuel, making local prices highly sensitive to movements in the international market.

According to EPRA, the average landed cost of Super Petrol jumped by 41.53 percent, rising from US$582.11 per cubic metre in February to US$823.87 in March. Diesel recorded a sharper increase of 68.72 percent, while Kerosene more than doubled, surging by 105.15 percent over the same period.

“The increases have been driven by escalated prices in the international market,” the authority said in a statement released Tuesday.

To cushion consumers from the rising costs, the government has reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products from 16 percent to 13 percent, in line with recent legal adjustments. In addition, approximately KSh6.2 billion will be drawn from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to stabilize pump prices.

Despite these interventions, the upward pressure from global markets has outweighed relief measures, resulting in the latest increases at the pump.

EPRA also noted that the pricing computation excluded Super Petrol delivered by One Petroleum ex MT Paloma, in line with an earlier government directive.

The regulator explained that petroleum products are traded internationally in US dollars, and fluctuations in the exchange rate also play a role in determining local prices. The Kenya shilling averaged about 130.08 units against the dollar in March, slightly weakening compared to previous months.