India and Austria condemn Pahalgam attack, push for stronger global anti-terror cooperation

April 17 – India and Austria on Thursday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists in Kashmir last year, calling for coordinated global efforts to tackle terrorism, including cross-border networks and radicalisation.

The issue featured prominently during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, marking the first visit by an Austrian leader to India in nearly four decades.

Briefing reporters, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said both sides “categorically and unequivocally” denounced terrorism in all its forms and underscored the need for sustained international cooperation to address the threat.

The two countries also referenced the Pahalgam attack and another terror incident near Delhi’s Red Fort, condemning both and calling for a comprehensive global response.

Officials said India and Austria agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism, including efforts to curb terror financing, prevent the misuse of emerging technologies, and disrupt recruitment by extremist groups.

A Letter of Intent was signed to establish a joint working group on counter-terrorism, aimed at enhancing information sharing, capacity building and coordination in multilateral platforms, particularly in the context of India’s engagement with the European Union.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to disrupting financial networks linked to terrorism and strengthening global mechanisms under frameworks such as the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force.

The visit also resulted in the conclusion of 15 agreements across sectors including defence, trade, innovation and skills development.

Among the key outcomes was an agreement to establish a fast-track mechanism to address business concerns and boost investment flows. The two countries also signed an audiovisual co-production agreement to enhance collaboration between their film industries.

Officials said discussions further explored broader economic cooperation, with both sides highlighting the potential of the India-European Union free trade agreement to expand trade and investment.

The engagements are expected to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen cooperation across strategic and economic sectors.