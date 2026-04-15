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The discussions also highlighted UNDP-supported data collection efforts in climate-vulnerable hotspots, where trained enumerators have been deployed to support Kenya’s access to the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage under the Barbados Implementation Modalities/Environment Ministry

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Deepens UNDP Partnership to Drive Climate Action, Biodiversity Agenda

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15-Kenya has stepped up its collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme to accelerate climate action, environmental sustainability, and biodiversity conservation efforts.

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The State Department for Environment and Climate Change said that Principal Secretary Festus Ngeno hosted a high-level delegation from the United Nations Development Programme Kenya, led by Resident Representative Jean-Luc Stalon, on Wednesday for talks aimed at deepening strategic cooperation on key environmental priorities.

In a statement, the department said the meeting focused on strengthening partnerships to advance Kenya’s climate agenda, including efforts to enhance resilience in vulnerable regions and scale up biodiversity conservation initiatives.

“Among the key highlights was the progress of the IMKA Gold Project, implemented by UNDP Kenya across Kakamega, Vihiga, Narok, and Migori counties,” the department said in a statement.

 The project, which is set to conclude in May 2026, has achieved significant milestones, with sites expected to be formally commissioned during the programme’s close-out phase, according to the environment department.

The discussions also highlighted UNDP-supported data collection efforts in climate-vulnerable hotspots, where trained enumerators have been deployed to support Kenya’s access to the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage under the Barbados Implementation Modalities.

Ngeno emphasized the importance of leveraging the collected data to inform Kenya’s initial report on climate-related loss and damage, building on earlier assessments conducted in 2020.

The Principal Secretary further welcomed UNDP’s role in convening the BIOFIN Conference scheduled for April 28, 2026.

 The forum is expected to bring together government officials, technical experts, and stakeholders to accelerate implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Key focus areas will include revising National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans, aligning national targets, mobilising financing, and mainstreaming biodiversity across sectors such as agriculture.

Ngeno also invited UNDP to partner with the State Department in upcoming national and international environmental events, including the International Day for Biological Diversity set for May 22, 2026, in Elgeyo Marakwet, where the CHERISH Restoration Programme spearheaded by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen will be launched.

Other engagements include the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought on June 17 in Kilifi County, and the Oceans Conference scheduled for June 16–18, in Mombasa.

 Kenya is also finalising its updated National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans.

Under the MFC-ICLIP programme, the PS invited UNDP to support the second edition of the Mau Conservation Marathon set for July 3, in Kuresoi, Nakuru County.

The initiative aims to mobilise resources and public participation toward the restoration of the Mau Forest ecosystem, with registration expected to open in early May.

Officials from both sides said the meeting reaffirmed the strong partnership between Kenya and UNDP, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing sustainable development, climate resilience, and environmental conservation.

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