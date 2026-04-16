OPINION: After the EABL ruling: Can Kenya protect both justice and investment?

The High Court’s rejection of Bia Tosha’s attempt to stop the Diageo–Asahi EABL transaction was more than a victory for one deal. It was a warning about what happens when a private commercial dispute begins to function like a public-market veto.

By the time the court delivered its ruling on 9 April 2026, the case had expanded far beyond its origins in 2016. What began as a dispute over beer distribution routes and alleged goodwill had evolved into an attempt to restrain a US$2.3 billion cross-border share sale — one of the largest transactions in East Africa’s consumer sector. Reuters reported that the court dismissed Bia Tosha’s bid to halt Diageo’s sale of its majority stake in East African Breweries PLC to Asahi Group Holdings, removing a major obstacle to the deal.

The significance of the judgment lies not in who won or lost, but in why the court declined to grant the injunction.

The judge found that Bia Tosha’s argument — that the respondents should be denied audience due to alleged contempt — was “demonstrably incorrect.” More importantly, the court held that the application to restrain the share sale suffered from a fatal lack of nexus to the underlying petition. It also found that the substratum of the dispute had already been preserved by the 29 June 2016 conservatory order, and that Kenya Breweries Limited and United Distillers and Vintners Kenya Limited remain the operating entities regardless of any change in upstream shareholding.

In essence, the court affirmed that Bia Tosha still has a live petition to pursue, but refused to allow that petition to become a judicial brake on a separate shareholder-level transaction. That distinction is vital for Kenya’s legal and commercial future.

The logic is straightforward. Where parties are contesting routes, goodwill and distributorship rights, the court must tread carefully before allowing one party to freeze shares in a listed parent company as leverage.

The petition seeks declarations on territory and goodwill. It does not seek relief against Diageo’s shareholding. Yet the January 2026 application sought to preserve the “ownership, control and legal incidents” of those shares and to restrain divestment. The mismatch, the court held, was fatal.

This is both a legal and common-sense point. A dispute over distribution in Langata or Rongai does not automatically translate into a dispute over who may buy or sell shares in London, Nairobi or Tokyo.

The ruling triggered immediate market commentary. Investor Edwin Dande argued that ownership transactions should remain distinct from company liabilities, and that litigation risk is already priced into valuations. Using court processes to interfere with stake sales, he warned, risks sending a damaging signal to the mergers-and-acquisitions market.

Whether one agrees fully or not, the concern is valid: if private litigation can cloud major share transactions through collateral motions, investors will begin to reassess risk — and price Kenya accordingly.

That concern gained weight following reports that Bia Tosha had filed a notice of appeal and was seeking to enjoin the Capital Markets Authority and the Competition Authority of Kenya in the appellate process. If pursued, this would raise broader public-policy questions beyond the dispute itself.

CMA and CAK are not private actors. They are statutory regulators with defined public mandates — to safeguard market integrity, oversee competition, and protect consumer welfare.

Their role is clear when transactions properly fall within their jurisdiction. But there is a critical difference between independent regulation and being drawn into a private litigant’s broader pressure strategy.

If regulators appear to be instruments in a commercial dispute, confidence in both the institutions and the market is weakened. Their position, if joined, should remain grounded in law: compliance with court processes, but strict adherence to their constitutional and statutory mandates.

The deeper concern is not the duration of the case, but its expansion. The dispute has progressively widened — from routes to goodwill, to constitutional claims, to contempt arguments, to attempts to block a share sale, and now potentially to the involvement of regulators.

Such procedural expansion complicates resolution and risks turning litigation into a tool of market leverage.

The High Court’s ruling pushed back against this drift. It reaffirmed that while the petition may proceed, the January application exceeded its proper scope.

Disputes do not deter investors — uncertainty does. Every functioning economy has litigation. What erodes confidence is when the boundary between private disputes and public-market transactions becomes unstable.

The 9 April ruling cut through years of procedural battles and re-anchored the dispute in its pleadings and the legal standards governing conservatory orders. This is how confidence is maintained: by ensuring remedies remain tied to claims, regulators stay within mandate, and courts resist becoming arenas for market disruption.

The High Court did not dismiss Bia Tosha’s claims. It did not deny the distributor access to justice. But it did draw a necessary line: a private dispute over distribution and goodwill cannot, on the pleadings before it, become a veto over a major cross-border transaction.

If Kenya is to remain competitive — not just as a destination for first-time investment, but as a market investors return to — then clarity, consistency and judicial restraint will matter as much as incentives.

In the end, the message is clear: courts exist to resolve disputes, not to unsettle capital markets. Kenya must defend that principle — firmly and without hesitation.