Akamba seek compensation and land restitution from UK in historic claim

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 — The Akamba community has launched a legal claim against the United Kingdom seeking compensation, land restitution and a formal apology over alleged colonial-era injustices, in a case organisers say is intended to mobilise more than five million people behind a unified push for redress.

The initiative is being led by Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli, who identifies himself as National Patron of the Anzauni Clan and leader of the National Liberal Party.

In correspondence to an international legal team and in public statements, Muli describes what he calls a long-running pattern of “systematic environmental, economic, cultural and political destruction” arising from British colonial policies between 1893 and 1963, with continuing effects to the present.

“The Akamba are like fish out of water,” Muli wrote in his submission. “From leaders and masters of trade and industry, we have been forced to be servants and subjects.”

He argues that the claim will centre on what he terms the transformation of the Akamba “from masters of trade to subjects”, alleging that pre-colonial economic systems — including caravan trade networks, livestock-based wealth and local governance structures — were dismantled through a combination of land alienation, taxation and administrative controls.

According to the claim, Akamba communities were confined to designated reserves in lower-rainfall areas while more fertile land was classified as Crown land.

It further alleges that colonial policies contributed to the decline of pastoral livelihoods through livestock seizures and destocking, and disrupted trade by replacing indigenous transport networks with state-controlled infrastructure.

Muli contends that these changes left the community with limited economic options.

“Kambas never wanted to be employed; the British forced us into employment by making it the only option after economic strangulation,” he said.

The filings and supporting material also point to restrictions on cultural practices, including the prohibition of kaluvu brewing, and the restructuring of local governance systems through colonial-appointed chiefs.

Muli’s submissions further claim that labour migration into military and wage employment was driven by economic pressure following the erosion of traditional livelihoods — an argument he links to provisions under international law, including the 1930 Forced Labour Convention.

Additional claims relate to villagisation policies in the 1950s, the suppression of spiritual practices, and the removal of cultural artefacts.

The case also cites contemporary socio-economic indicators in Ukambani counties, arguing that present-day poverty and land disputes are part of a longer historical continuum, although such causal links are likely to be contested.

“Today our community is used as vote baskets to help other communities win and lead because we no longer have the power or financial muscle to lead on our own,” Muli said.

The UK Government has not publicly responded to the specific allegations at the time of publication.

The legal effort is being assembled with the involvement of UK-based law firm Leigh Day, Kenya’s Bosek & Co. Advocates and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Leigh Day previously represented Kenyan claimants in a 2013 settlement involving abuses during the Mau Mau emergency, while Bosek & Co. are engaged in separate proceedings linked to claims by the Kipsigis and Talai communities.

KHRC has documented historical injustices and supported reparations advocacy.

In his communication to the legal team, Muli points to those cases as precedent and describes the Akamba claim as potentially one of the largest claimant groups to date.

He is seeking advice on jurisdiction — including whether to pursue the matter in UK courts or through regional human rights mechanisms — and has proposed beginning with a smaller set of test claimants before expanding the case.

Among the remedies sought are a formal apology from the UK Parliament, establishment of a compensation framework, restitution of land described as historically alienated, cultural redress including recognition of traditional practices and repatriation of artefacts, and long-term development support.

Muli has called on Akamba clans to contribute evidence, including historical records, testimonies and documentation of ancestral land occupation, as part of a broader effort to consolidate the claim.

“This is not misfortune. This is a historical crime,” he said, adding that while the process could take years, sustained legal action and community participation would be key to advancing the case through the courts.