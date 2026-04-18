First Indian batch departs as Hajj 2026 begins with new digital and travel upgrades

April 18 – The first group of Indian pilgrims will depart on April 18, marking the start of Hajj 2026, with more than 175,000 faithful expected to undertake the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

According to official figures, a total of 175,025 pilgrims from across India will travel for this year’s Hajj, departing from multiple embarkation points nationwide.

India’s Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, extended his wishes to the pilgrims and assured them of the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth, safe and comfortable journey.

What’s new in Hajj 2026

This year’s pilgrimage introduces several new measures aimed at improving the overall experience for pilgrims.

A key highlight is the rollout of digital support tools, including the Hajj Suvidha App, which will provide real-time assistance, alongside smart wristbands designed to help track and locate pilgrims when necessary.

For the first time, authorities have also introduced a short-duration Hajj option of approximately 20 days, offering greater flexibility for participants.

Pilgrims will also benefit from enhanced insurance coverage of about ₹625,000, providing added financial and health security during the journey.

In addition, around 60,000 pilgrims are expected to use high-speed train services between Makkah and Madinah, significantly easing travel between the two holy cities.

Improved facilities and coordination

Authorities say improvements have also been made in healthcare support, accommodation, and transport coordination.

These include strengthened real-time monitoring systems, enhanced medical screening, and more efficient grievance redress mechanisms.

For the first time, hotel-style accommodation has been arranged in Makkah to provide greater comfort, while airport procedures have been streamlined to ensure smoother departures.

Nationwide operations

Hajj operations will be conducted through 17 embarkation points across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Srinagar.

The government says it is working closely with Saudi authorities to ensure seamless coordination throughout the pilgrimage, with pilgrim welfare remaining a top priority.

Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, draws millions of Muslims from around the world each year, making it one of the largest religious gatherings globally.