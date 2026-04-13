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Mudavadi receives comparative study report on the administration and management of diplomatic privileges and immunities

This study will re-affirm and strengthen Kenya’s anchor status through efficient and effective provision, management and administration of privileges and immunities accorded to the diplomatic corps.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 – Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has received the comparative study report on the administration and management of diplomatic privileges and immunities administered in the United Nations duty stations.

The report by the interagency team formed by the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Korir Sing’oei otlines key recommendations to be adopted in improving the welfare and working conditions for the UN and the Diplomatic Community in Kenya.

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Kenya intends to use the study to establish the best practices in order to secure and enhance its strategic position as a prominent and preferred diplomatic hub for the UN, diplomatic missions, intergovernmental agencies, and international organizations.

“The outcome and how we implement these recommendations will have far reaching implications to our country moving into the future. We must be thorough and get it right.” said Mudavadi.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs will borrow from the report as Kenya seeks to elevate its partnership with the UN, coming at a time when the UN is seeking to expand its presence in Kenya, advancing Nairobi as the UN’s logistics and humanitarian hub and establishing three new major global offices UNICEF, UNFPA, and UN Women in Nairobi.

“If you want to know that the UN means something, then ask yourself why are these other countries including our neighbours eyeing it. It is because they know it is an asset and so we need to appreciate that there is value for having them here in Kenya.” Mudavadi noted.

This study will re-affirm and strengthen Kenya’s anchor status through efficient and effective provision, management and administration of privileges and immunities accorded to the diplomatic corps.

The adoption of the recommendations will set stage for implementation, and will be a great step in promoting multilateralism across the UN Headquarters.

“In the sessional paper No 1 of 2025, the recommendations that were approved by Parliament partly state that we must undertake a meaningful and impactful review of the privileges and immunities act. So, it is an obligation already within the context of Parliamentary delivery, and for record the sessional paper could not have gotten to Parliament not unless approved by Cabinet. In simple terms, it is a Cabinet decision that this act has to be reviewed.” Mudavadi told the team.

As part of the implementation process, the Prime CS directed the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies involved in the provision, management and administration of diplomatic privileges to work together with clear timelines and targets towards the convening of the first Diplomatic Conference on the administration and management of privileges and immunities in Kenya in June 2026.

The Prime CS commended the interagency team led by Amb. Daniel Wambura, the Deputy Director General privileges and immunities directorate (MFDA) and senior officials drawn from the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies involved namely; Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Kenya Revenue Authority, The State Department for Immigration, The Kenya Airports Authority, The National Transport and Safety Authority and The Diplomatic Police Unit for a job well done.

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