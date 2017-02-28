Betway renews Dennis Oliech as brand ambassador

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Online and mobile sports betting operator, Betway Kenya has renewed its partnership with former Harambee Stars ace and captain Dennis Oliech.

After signing his first brand ambassador contract last year, Oliech has renewed his commitment to Betway for a period of one year, ending in February 2018.

As a brand champion, Oliech will continue supporting Betway in its initiatives around sports development in Kenya as well as help to foster strong and loyal relationships between the brand and its customers.

“It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting. This deal allows me the opportunity to pass on my knowledge, as well as skills in football, to new talent across the country,” Oliech said.

Last year, Betway sponsored Oliech to attend a professional coaching workshop in South Africa.

While announcing that the training opportunity was the first among many that it has lined up for him, Betway Kenya Country Manager Wanja Gikonyo added that the company was looking to give its brand ambassador the groundwork for future in coaching, social development, technical skills, age training and the organisational skills necessary to run football tournaments.

Soon after the workshop, Oliech was involved in the development and roll-out of one of the biggest football talent search initiatives in the country that culminated in two upcoming footballers winning a trip to West Ham United in the United Kingdom a ‘West Ham United Experience’. The two head to the UK on March 3.

Dubbed ‘Betway Talent Search’, the initiate saw over 1,000 aspiring footballers from across the country showcase their skills under the watchful eyes of local and international scouts. It was organised by Betway in collaboration with Mathare United Football Club and West Ham United.