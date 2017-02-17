FA Cup now available on all DStv packages and GOtv Plus

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – After delighting football fans across the continent with a gripping buffet of African football action live from the 2017 African Cup of Nations, MultiChoice will further turn up the football fever with the addition of the rest of the 2016/17 Emirates FA Cup season to all DStv packages and GOtv Plus at no extra cost.

From Saturday, February 18 until May 27, 2017, all active DStv customers on Compact, Family and Access as well as GOtv Plus will score big with a coveted “all-access” pass to enjoy all the action Live and in HD from the comfort of their homes.

“At MultiChoice, we understand that our customers love football as much as we do. With the AFCON 2017 now over, we want to make sure that they continue to enjoy world-class football, regardless of their package plan,” MultiChoice Kenya Corporate Affairs Manager, Philip Wahome said.

“The rest of the season of Emirates FA Cup to all the DStv packages and on GOtv Plus will further add more value for our customers as well as enhance their viewing experience,” Wahome added.

Football fans can look forward to plum fixtures that include Blackburn Rovers vs defending champions Manchester United on SS3 (SD/HD), SuperSport Select 2,Maximo 1 (SD/HD) and Maximo 360.

To Kick-off the fifth round that will lead to the anticipated final game taking place at the Wembley on May 27, viewers can look forward to the following games:

Saturday, 18 Feb

Burnley vs Lincoln City at 14:30 CAT

Wolves vs Chelsea at 19:30 CAT

Sunday, 19 Feb

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur at 16:00 CAT

Blackburn Rovers vs Manchester United at 18:15 CAT

Monday, 20 Feb

Sutton United vs Arsenal at 21:55 CAT