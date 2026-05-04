Kenya's skating sensation Kevin Kiarie encounters setback at Africa Championships - Capital Sports
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Kevin Kiarie in action at the Africa Inline Freestyle Championships. PHOTO/KEVIN KIARIE

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Kenya’s skating sensation Kevin Kiarie encounters setback at Africa Championships

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4, 2026 – Kenyan skater Kevin Kiarie pulled out of the Africa Inline Freestyle Championships in Egypt after incurring an injury on the final day of the competition.

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In a statement, Kiarie said he suffered an ankle injury, making it impossible to compete in the speed slalom category.

“Due to a right ankle injury, I’ve made the decision to withdraw from this evening’s Speed Slalom category. Grateful for all the support—still pushing forward,” he said.

It marks an unfortunate end to what has been a medal harvest for Kiarie who has so far won two gold at the continental competition.

On Saturday, he won gold in the freestyle battle category, following it up with another in classic slalom on Sunday.

His performances in North Africa won him widespread admiration and honour from his fellow countrymen and women who applauded him for his tenacious attitude in pursuit of the top levels of the sport.

Among those to pay tribute to Kiarie was President William Ruto who saluted him for his talent and passion that has thus far spurred his success.

Kiarie shot into national and continental limelight last month when he won gold and silver at the International Challenge Skating Championships in Benin.

His tribulations in the build-up to competing in the event won the hearts of many who noted his sheer will and talent to succeed despite lack of support from the Ministry of Sports.

Kiarie narrated how he had to muster up resources by himself in order to travel to West Africa for the competition.

With the president having acknowledged him, all eyes are on the government to see whether they will support him in subsequent competitions.

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