‘I Love The Energy’ — Tripple Olympic Champ Gabby Thomas Hails Kip Keino Classic, Soaks Up Kenya On Maasai Mara Safari - Capital Sports
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Gabby Thomas at Maasai Mara

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‘I Love The Energy’ — Tripple Olympic Champ Gabby Thomas Hails Kip Keino Classic, Soaks Up Kenya On Maasai Mara Safari

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – American sprint star Gabby Thomas lit up Nyayo National Stadium on Friday night, storming to a golden 100m–200m double at the Kip Keino Classic before revealing Kenya has already won her heart off the track.

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Thomas clocked 11.01 to take the 100m, then returned under the floodlights to power through the 200m in 21.89, completing a commanding sprint sweep at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting.

“I’m happy. I’m looking great, I feel great about it — stronger and stronger,” Thomas said after her 200m victory. “I love the people here, I love the energy.”

Gabby Thomas at Maasai Mara

The Olympic 200m bronze medalist said her first trip to Kenya has been about more than fast times. Between training and racing, Thomas made time for a safari tour to the Masai Mara. “We went on safari in the Masai Mara,” she said, smiling. “It’s beautiful here. I’ve been working hard ahead of the season, and coming to Kenya has been the perfect start.”

Thomas has been deliberate about her early-season build-up, using Kip Keino to sharpen race rhythm before the Diamond League and Paris Olympics later this year. “Botswana is next, and then as many races as I can. I’m just taking care of what I can control,” she said.

The double win sends a message that the Harvard graduate is in sharp form.

“I’ve felt the support from day one,” Thomas added. “The crowd, the atmosphere — it pushes you. Kenya’s energy is unmatched.”

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