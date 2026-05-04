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Kenyan Premier League

Serial winner Matano hungry for first-ever silverware with KCB

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4, 2026 – KCB Football coach Robert Matano has set sights on winning the FKF Cup, in what would be the first piece of silverware in the club’s history.

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Matano says domestic cup glory would represent a wonderful debut season for him at the club, having joined from Tanzania’s Fountain Gate.

“For us, our focus is on the final. We want to get there and win the cup. Also, we are keen on playing well in the league and finishing the season on a high,” the veteran tactician said.

Matano is arguably Kenya’s most successful coach, building a name as a serial winner courtesy of past successes with Sofapaka, Tusker, AFC Leopards and Nairobi City Stars (then known as World Hope).

He famously steered Batoto Ba Mungu to the FKF Premier League title at the first time of asking, in their debut season in the top flight in 2009.

With the brewers, he won three league crowns in 2012, 2020/21 and 2021/22, to add to a Top Eight title in 2013.

Matano also boasts a domestic cup title with Simba wa Nairobi in 2005 as well as with Ingwe in 2017.

It is against this background that the bankers roped him in at the start of the season, having dispensed with services of Patrick Odhiambo at the beginning of last year.

So far, that decision appears a masterstroke, with KCB at least 180 minutes away from winning their first ever silverware and a ticket to the Confederations Cup, to boot.

A solitary goal by Richard Omondi on Sunday earned them a 1-0 win over defending champions Nairobi United, and passageway into the final four.

The slim scoreline notwithstanding, Matano insists it was all about getting over the line.

“We simply wanted to win the game and qualify for the semis. Nairobi United are a very technical side and I am glad that we managed to contain them. We simply wanted to score a goal and ensure they don’t do the same to us. Of course, we also wanted to revenge our loss to them in the league,” he said.

The bankers face Matano’s former employers, Tusker, in the semis of the prestigious competition on May 16-17.

Before then, KCB have a date in the league with APS Bomet on Wednesday afternoon.

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