Trailblazing Wanyama Shines A Light On Safaricom Chapa Dimba, Urges Youngsters To Aim For The Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Former Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has shared his fond memories of interacting with young footballers at the Safaricom Chapa Dimba, emphasizing the importance of exposure and hard work in achieving success in the sport.

Ahead of season five launch next week, Wanyama had a heartfelt moment interacting with All-Stars Safaricom Chapa Dimba’s young football stars at Ligi Ndogo Grounds, reminiscing about his own journey from Kamukunji High School to international stardom.

“If Chapa Dimba was there when I was at Kamukunji High School playing, a lot of us would have been far away, back then, would be signed by big clubs overseas,” he said, crediting Safaricom for creating opportunities for the next generation.

Wanyama praised the growth of Chapa Dimba, saying, “Thanks to Safaricom, the first edition, the event continues to grow in leaps and bounds. I can only thank them now that the next generation has a chance to showcase themselves and also the opportunity to get that much-needed exposure.”

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama speaking at Ligi Ndogo on Friday, May 1, 2026 after interacting with Chapa Dimba All-Stars

The former Harambee Stars captain, who was the brand ambassador in Chapa Dimba’s first edition, also shared his coaching aspirations, having completed his UEFA B license and currently pursuing his UEFA A license.

He’s eyeing a coaching stint in Scotland, specifically with Celtic, where he had a successful playing career.

The pitch is calling again. Eight regions. Thousands of pitches. One trophy.

Season 5 is coming, and somewhere out there, the next champion is already training.

Are you ready?⚽ #SafaricomChapaDimba #SafaricomSports pic.twitter.com/1EOTCJ8r76 — SafaricomSport (@SafaricomSports) May 1, 2026

Speaking to the youngsters, Wanyama recalled the kids’ own experience at the Spurs after the final, saying, “Getting that experience at that age, getting the much-needed exposure, you can imagine how they felt. Things at that age give them motivation to work harder and to get that experience to know that you have seen a lot and you know how European clubs operate.”

—Break new ground—

Wanyama, who is transitioning into coaching after hanging up his boots late April, encouraged the older players to take advantage of opportunities and pursue careers beyond playing.

“As a footballer, you always need to know your path, and there is a lot footballers can do, not just finishing and staying at home after retiring from active play. You can be a coach or even a director somewhere,” he said.

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama urges the crowd on when Kenya played Ethiopia in a 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifier at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on October 14, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The former hard-tackling midfielder also praised the current Harambee Stars squad, citing the impact of Chapa Dimba alumni like Alpha Onyango and Benson Omalla, who have represented the national team.

“I think we have good players, thanks to Chapa Dimba… seeing players like that and then going on to represent the national team, motivates even the other kids.”

“I hope one day I can start with Scotland, specifically Celtic, to get that opportunity to grow following the rich history I have had with clubs in Europe,” he said.

He added, “All the tacticians that have coached me taught me a lot, the likes of Mauricio (Pochettino) at Spurs and (Ronald) Koeman at Southampton FC.”

“My last coach at Montreal, Wlfred Nancy, I have seen him grow as a coach, and he taught me a lot, and from then on, I was learning from him. I felt that I could also learn more and make my own history, like what he had done for that club. Maybe one day, if I get the opportunity to coach at home, but then again, I need some experience out there, so it’s a steep learning curve.”

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