Kenya to Host 2026 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has officially confirmed that Nairobi will play host to the 2026 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup – Performance Division, with the action set to take place at the iconic RFUEA Grounds from May 21st to 31st.

The tournament will see four of Africa’s top rugby nations, Kenya, South Africa, Madagascar, and Uganda, clash in a round-robin format over three high-octane match days.

For the Kenya Lionesses, the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd is a significant boost as they look to secure continental pride and improve their ranking on the global stage.

The tournament kicks-off on May 23 (Match Day 1), with South Africa facing Madagascar in the opening fixture before the Lionesses take on perennial rivals Uganda in a highly anticipated East African derby.

Match Day 2, May 27, will see South Africa battle Uganda, followed by a tactical showdown between Kenya and Madagascar.

The tournament will reach its climax on Match Day 3, May 31, where Uganda will face Madagascar and the Lionesses will go head-to-head with the formidable South Africans in what many expect to be the tournament decider.

Fans looking to support the Lionesses can secure their spots via TikoHub. Tickets are priced at KSh 500 for Regular and KSh 1,000 for VIP, with no VVIP section available.

As Nairobi becomes the epicenter of African women’s rugby for 3 days in May, the call is out for fans to fill the RFUEA stands and provide the 16th player energy that the home side will need to overcome the visiting giants.