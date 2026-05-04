Seven Kenyan rugby stars to play in prestigious Indian Rugby League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4, 2026 – Seven Kenyan rugby stars will be featuring in the second season of the Indian Rugby Premier League, set for kickoff on June 16-28 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

The seven include Kabras Sugar’s Kevin Wekesa and Daystar University Falcons’ Patrick Odongo, who will be playing in the competition for the second time after a hugely successful debut in the first season on June 15-25, last year.

Odongo finished the competition with eight tries, including a brace in their opening encounter against Bengaluru Bravehearts.

His Shujaa teammate, Wekesa, starred for Hyderabad Heroes, inspiring them to a third-place finish after scoring a late try to give them a 17-12 win over Bengaluru.

Both will be donning the same jersey, for Delhi Redz, in the second season where they will be joined by their national team counterparts, Samuel Asati, Nygel Amaitsa and John Okoth.

In the women’s division, longtime national 7s players, Sheila Chajira and Grace Adhiambo will also be playing in the league.

Chajira, Lionesses skipper, will be playing for Chennai Bulls whereas Adhiambo will turn up for Mumbai Dreamers.

It marks the latest feather in the cap for Adhiambo whose last workstation was in France where she played for Racing 92 in September last year.

For Chajira, the chance to play in India is an opportunity to add on to her wealth of her experience, which also includes coaching Kenya Harlequin ladies team.

The World Rugby Level 2 Certification holder was also recently named an Athlete Role Model (ARM) for this year’s Dakar Youth Olympics.

That the prestigious Indian Rugby League has called on the services of the seven Kenyans speaks volume of their talent and their recognition on the global scene.