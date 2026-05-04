Why Mathare United coach is unhappy despite sentencing Sofapaka to relegation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4, 2026 – Despite condemning Sofapaka to relegation, Mathare United coach John ‘Guardiola’ Kamau was still unsatisfied with their 2-2 draw in their FKF Premier League tie on Saturday.

The tactician points out that his charges would have won the game by a big margin but for their profligacy in front of goal.

“I am so disappointed because we created a lot of chances but did not convert many of them. I feel that if we did, we would have come away with a huge victory. All in all, I take the one point, although I am disappointed,” the widely-travelled Kamau said.

The 2007 Premier League champions fell behind to Meshack Ochieno’s strike in the first minute but went into the dressing room 2-1 ahead courtesy of Isaac Omweri and John Mark Makwatta’s goals.

However, Batoto Ba Mungu grabbed a point with virtually the last kick of the game, Malick Ntamba scoring in the 96th minute to punish the slumboys for their wastefulness in attack.

The former Posta Rangers boss conceded his boys buckled under pressure in the dying stages and could not stave off their opponents’ attacks.

“Of course, in football there are moments and you should be able to realise in which moment you are playing. In the last minute, we could see they were playing a lot of long balls and failed to clear the header for the second goal. I would attribute that to a lack of character from some of the players,” Kamau said.

To add salt to injury, twinkle-toed winger Musa Masika was stretchered off with an injury.

Regardless, Kamau insists his departure would not have had a huge impact on the outcome had his teammates stepped up to the plate.

“I think it is very serious (the injury) and his absence somewhat impacted us because he had been very influential. He played his part and the one who came in for his place should have risen to the occasion. We were forced to make a substitution that we had not planned for,” the gaffer bemoaned.

Kamau and Co return to action on Saturday against APS Bomet, hoping to better their current points tally of 35 from 30 games.