Forest make Chelsea sing the blues to boost Premier League survival odds

LONDON, England, May 4, 2026 – A second-string Nottingham Forest side took a major step towards Premier League survival by inflicting Chelsea’s sixth consecutive league defeat.

Forest boss Vitor Pereira made eight changes with Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Aston Villa in mind, but two goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and another from Igor Jesus helped the visitors open a six-point gap over 18th‑placed West Ham in the relegation zone.

Chelsea, meanwhile, scored a late consolation goal through striker Joao Pedro, narrowly avoiding an unwanted record of making it six league games in a row without scoring for the first time in the club’s history.

Their dismal afternoon was summed up when Cole Palmer missed a first-half penalty after academy winger Jesse Derry, 18, sustained a serious-looking head injury on his first senior start.

This was Chelsea’s first Premier League match since Liam Rosenior was sacked, with interim head coach Calum McFarlane – who guided the club to a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win against Leeds United last week – taking charge for the first time at Stamford Bridge.

Forest needed just two minutes to take the lead, with Awoniyi left unmarked to head home after winger Dilane Bakwa beat Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella and delivered a nicely floated cross.

The same Forest pairing combined again in the 15th minute to win a penalty – Awoniyi was pulled back in the area by Malo Gusto as he attempted to reach Bakwa’s cross, and Igor Jesus converted the resulting spot-kick down the middle.

It came after a video assistant referee (VAR) check, with Gusto possibly lucky to have avoided a red card.

Enzo Fernandez hit the post and Igor Jesus forced a good save at the other end, before Derry won Chelsea a penalty following a nasty head collision with Zach Abbott that led to a six-minute stoppage and both academy graduates being substituted.

Palmer’s low penalty kick towards the corner was then saved by Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels at full stretch.

Chelsea introduced striker Liam Delap for Derry and returning defender Levi Colwill at half-time, but conceded again seven minutes into the second half when Awoniyi tapped in substitute Morgan Gibbs-White’s low cross.

Gibbs-White was later involved in another heavy clash with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, with both players forced off with their bleeding heads bandaged.

Joao Pedro also had a goal narrowly ruled out for offside late on, but then scored a spectacular overhead kick in stoppage time to end Chelsea’s more than 550-minute run without a league goal that stretched back to early March.

Forest remain 16th but have significantly strengthened their survival prospects, while Chelsea stay ninth and 10 points adrift of the Champions League places – with qualification a target set at the start of the season.

Chelsea analysis: Champions League slips away in dismal run

A near-unprecedented run of six consecutive defeats has left a top-five finish – seen as the minimum pre-season target – impossible.

Chelsea are now part of a congested mid-table group that includes Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Fulham, Everton and Sunderland, all competing for Europa League or Conference League qualification.

They can finish no higher than sixth. That position could yet be enough to secure Champions League football, but only if Aston Villa win the Europa League and end the season fifth, creating an additional qualification place.

Ultimately, Chelsea do not deserve to be in the Champions League on the basis of their recent performances. This six-match losing run is their longest since 1993 and only the fourth time in the club’s history they have lost as many consecutive games.

It is therefore understandable that Chelsea’s home supporters – witnessing a fourth successive home league defeat for only the second time – booed their side at full-time and chanted against the ownership.

As former manager Mauricio Pochettino said last week, there is a disconnect between the fans, the players and the club. A lack of managerial stability has compounded the issue, leaving Chelsea looking devoid of cohesion.

It would have been unthinkable a few years ago for Nottingham Forest to rest key players for an upcoming European fixture but still dominate Chelsea’s strongest available starting XI in a Premier League match.

Yet that is precisely what happened. Chelsea lost any hope of a first clean sheet since mid-January after just two minutes and waited until the 93rd minute to score.

Indeed, it would be possible to watch the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy between Chelsea’s previous league goal – at Aston Villa in early March – and their latest strike in this defeat, which were more than 550 playing minutes apart.

Chelsea remain in contention for silverware by reaching the FA Cup final, but their players looked crestfallen at full-time. Many joined the club with the expectation of regular Champions League football, yet on current form they may struggle to qualify for Europe at all.

Forest analysis: Fine win marred by Gibbs-White injury

This was a near-perfect afternoon for a Forest side who appeared up against it before kick-off, having made eight changes with injuries beginning to take their toll on a squad competing on two fronts.

Head coach Pereira understandably had one eye on the second leg of the Europa League – Forest’s first European semi-final for more than 40 years – with a 1-0 lead to defend at Villa Park.

Luca Netz made his first league start, while 19-year-old academy product Zach Abbott was drafted in alongside fringe players including James McAtee, Jair Cunha and Bakwa.

Despite those changes, Forest still delivered a memorable victory, with Pereira carefully managing the minutes of some regular starters.

Half-time substitutions meant Igor Jesus and Nicolas Dominguez were replaced by Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson, ensuring four likely starters for Thursday’s match played only 45 minutes apiece.

It was impressive squad management from a side already without Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare and Murillo, and under added pressure after relegation rivals Tottenham beat European rivals Aston Villa – the latter of whom had made similar changes – on Sunday.

Just three points above the relegation zone and juggling commitments, Forest’s win at Stamford Bridge extends their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions.

On 42 points with three games remaining, relegation-threatened West Ham would need to take seven points from the nine still available to apply any pressure, given Forest’s superior goal difference.

The only issue is Gibbs-White is now a doubt for Thursday’s pivotal game – and potentially the visit of Newcastle on Sunday – after his collision with Chelsea goalkeeper Sanchez.

Asked about Gibbs-White, Pereira said he avoided the concussion protocols, which could make him available, adding: “He has a deep cut, we will see, he is a fighter and we hope for a miracle. I said to him don’t head the ball, just play.”

What’s next for both teams?

Chelsea face a trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, 9 May (20:00 BST), before the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium against Manchester City the following Saturday, 16 May (15:00).

Nottingham Forest visit Aston Villa in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday, 7 May (20:00). They then welcome Newcastle United to the City Ground on Sunday, 10 May (14:00).