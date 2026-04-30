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Pochettino, 52, said it was an opportunity "I couldn't pass up".

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Pochettino sad to see Spurs suffering

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LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 30 – Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is “really sad” to see the “suffering” as the club fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

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Pochettino managed Spurs from 2014 to 2019 and took them to the Champions League final, but was sacked after a poor start to the following season.

Tottenham are 18th in the table, two points from safety with four games to play.

“I really love Tottenham,” Pochettino told The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast.

“It’s going to be a part of my life, an important part of my life as a coach, my personal life too.

“It’s really sad because I know how the people are suffering there, inside the club and also the fans. It’s difficult to accept.”

Pochettino joined Paris St-Germain after leaving Tottenham before a return to the Premier League with Chelsea, and is now preparing to lead co-hosts USA at this summer’s World Cup.

The Argentine has often been linked with a return to north London.

“One day, yes, because I really like England,” he said.

“I think my profile – my human profile and my coaching profile – match very well with the Premier League.”

Tottenham’s win over relegated Wolves on Saturday was their first league victory this year, and they travel to fifth-placed Aston Villa on Sunday.

They will be without midfielder Xavi Simons for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury against Wolves, while striker Dominic Solanke also went off injured.

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