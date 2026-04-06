Ambani’s kind words after AFC Leopards maul Murang’a Seal to intensify league title chase

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2026 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has praised Murang’a Seal for playing football the right way.

Ambani says Murang’a-based side gave his charges the ultimate test in Sunday’s 2-0 victory at the Nyayo Stadium.

“As I said earlier, it is a very good team. You saw how they played…they look very composed. Winning against them is a very huge plus to the team. Both of us played very well and I want to say kudos to Murang’a Seal for the great football they are playing. We want more of such games in the Kenya Premier League,” the gaffer said.

Leopards were made to sweat extra hard to win the match courtesy of second half strikes from Ronald Sichenje and Hassan Beja.

The win saw Ingwe cut down Gor Mahia’s lead at the top to two points, by taking their tally to 55 points.

Importantly, the felines have managed to keep four straight clean sheets, having last conceded four goals against Mathare United on March 14.

Ambani believes the meanness of their defence is a huge plus in the race for the title.

“Whenever you want to win a game you must ensure that you keep a clean sheet because as long as you have a clean sheet, then there is a chance for you to always exert control. We have to make it from the defence line and then we are comfortable to score goals,” the former AFC Leopards striker said.

Equally a source of joy for Ambani is the competition for places in the starting XI.

The tactician admits every player is staking their claim to a starting spot in the team.

“The players that started the match equally did their job very well. Those that came in also showed why they deserve to be at AFC Leopards,” Ambani said.

Leopards return to action on April 18 with a top-of-the-table clash against Kenya Police.