Crowded field set for Sunshine Development Tour Q-School opener at Limuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6, 2026 – A field of 55 players will tee off tomorrow 7th April at par72 Limuru Country Club as the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Qualifying School gets underway, marking the first step in the race for places in the 2026/27 season.

The four-day qualifier has attracted a diverse and competitive field drawn from across East Africa and beyond, with players from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Malawi, Zambia, as well as international entrants from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

The mix of professionals and elite amateurs is expected to deliver a tightly contested battle for Tour membership.

Play in the opening round will begin from 7:30am, with groups teeing off from both the 1st and 10th tees

The draw reflects a balanced spread of experienced professionals and elite amateurs, all seeking to secure a foothold on the Sunshine Development Tour and access to a structured pathway into the Sunshine Tour and other major international tours.

Kenya’s strong contingent includes professionals such as Nelson Mudanyi, William Odek, Jeff Kubwa, Abraham Galgalo, Matthew Wahome.

They will be joined by lady professional Jacquelyne Walter and elite amateur Kellie Gachaga, alongside amateurs Tsevi Soni, Elill Omollo, and Mikael Kihara.

Tanzania will be represented by pros, Fadhyl Nkya, Isaack Wanyeche, Angel Eaton, and Abdallah Yusufu, as well as amateurs Ally Jumanne, Prosper Emmanuel and Isaka Dunia.

Zambia’s lineup includes Raphael Phiri (pro), Kelly Tembo (pro) and Dezzie Ng’andu (Am).

Rwanda will be represented by Jacques Byiringiro (Am), while Uganda’s challenge features David Kamulindwa (Pro).

Malawi’s Kamoza Longwe (Pro) also adds to the regional depth.

The international field adds further strength, with United States professionals Gabriel Cruz and Andrew Proctor, United Kingdom amateur Elliot Bradley, and India’s amateur Hetansh Shah also set to feature.

With Q-School serving as the official gateway into the Tour, performances over the four rounds will determine player rankings and eligibility for the season ahead, placing immediate pressure on competitors to deliver consistency from the opening tee shot.

Sunshine Development Tour Tournament Director David Kihara said the depth and diversity of the field points to the growing stature of the Tour within the region.

“This is a strong and well-balanced field, which is exactly what you want at this stage of the season. You have experienced players alongside emerging talent, all competing for the same opportunity. Q-School is always a test of composure and consistency, and we expect a very competitive start to the week here at Limuru,” Kihara said.

he East Africa Q-School is the first of two qualifying events, with a West Africa edition set to follow in Lagos, Nigeria from 13th to 15th April 2026 also at Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate, as the Tour continues to expand its footprint across the continent.