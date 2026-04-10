Gloves Off, Keys On: Majembe rewarded with Toyota Noah after epic knockout blow on Mbavu Destroyer - Capital Sports
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Gloves Off, Keys On: Majembe rewarded with Toyota Noah after epic knockout blow on Mbavu Destroyer

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Celebrations were in full swing as Odibets officially handed over a brand-new Toyota Noah to viral boxing sensation Majembe following his electrifying performance at the much-talked-about Vurugu fight held last weekend.

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The handover ceremony, attended by a host of celebrities, influencers, and boxing fans, marked a powerful moment that blended sports, entertainment, and real rewards. Cheers erupted as Majembe received the keys to the sleek machine-a promise fulfilled by Odibets after weeks of hype surrounding the high-stakes bout.

Speaking during the event, media personality and event host Oga Obinna praised both the fighter and the sponsor for elevating local boxing to new heights.

“This is what we want to see-talent being rewarded in a big way. Majembe showed heart in that ring, and today he’s driving home his victory. Big respect to Odibets for standing by their word,” Obinna said.

Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the reward was well earned.

“Majembe gave fans a fight to remember. The car is not just a prize-it’s recognition of hard work, discipline, and entertainment value. It was truly deserved,” Mungai stated.

The Vurugu fight itself had captured massive attention across Kenya, fueled by intense pre-fight drama and social media buzz. Majembe’s performance in the ring cemented his place as a fan favorite, making the car reward even more symbolic.

With celebrities in attendance and cameras flashing, the moment signaled more than just a prize giveaway-it highlighted Odibets’ growing role in supporting local talent and turning passion into tangible success.

For Majembe, it was a night to remember: from the chaos of the ring to the comfort of a brand-new ride, the journey from fighter to winner was complete.

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