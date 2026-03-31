AK unveil stringent conditions for World Relays, African Championships national trials

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31, 2026 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have outlined stringent requirements for the upcoming national trials for the World Relays as well as the Africa Senior Athletics Championships.

The trials are set for April 9-11 at Ulinzi Sports Complex and will only be open for invited athletes.

In accordance with the Athletics Integrity Unit’s (AIU) requirements for Category A federations, all selected participants must have completed between one and three out-of-competition drug tests within the last six months.

Athletes are also reminded of critical logistical deadlines: bib numbers must be collected on Wednesday (April 8), between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Officials have clarified that there will be no registration or bib issuance on the actual competition days.

The path to the national team is governed by a rigorous performance-based criteria.

For the 4x100m and Mixed Relays, the first five finishers in the 100m final and the top two in the 200m final earn automatic spots.

A selection panel will then decide the final two positions.

For the 4x400m and Mixed Relays, the top six finishers in the 400m final are automatically selected, with three additional slots filled via panel discretion.

For the Africa Senior Championships, selection is strictly reserved for those who have met the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) entry standards.

In events with three available slots, the first two across the finish line are guaranteed a place, while the third is a panel selection.

For events with fewer slots, only the top finishers will qualify.

The invitation list features the heavyweights of Kenyan sprinting.

In the Men’s 100m, Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala leads the pack, entering with a formidable 10.03 mark.

He will face stiff competition from Brown Muthara and a deep field of emerging sprinters.

On the women’s side, Esther Mbagari Okang’a (11.2) and Millicent Ndoro are the ones to watch in the dash.

In the 400m, world champion Mary Moraa dominates the invitation list following her 50.49 performance in Belgium.

The men’s 400m will be equally explosive, with George Mutinda Mutuku carrying a season-best of 44.51 into the trials.

As these athletes descend on Nairobi this April, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

They aren’t just racing for personal bests; they are racing for the honor of carrying the Kenyan flag to the podiums of Botswana and Ghana.

The World Relays is set for May 1-2 in Gaborone, Botswana whereas the African Championships will be held on May 12–17 in Accra, Ghana.