Muigua Out To Close Gap As Leader Lejirma Misses Kenya Amateur Golf Championship In Kakamega

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Elvis Muigua has a chance to close in on leader John Lejirma, who will miss the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series slated for Kakamega Sports Club this weekend (June 27-29).

Muigua will battle it out with homegrown talents in Cedric Kanzolo and Julius Oketch, Ebill Omollo and Isaac Makokha, while Naomi Wafula will headline the women’s field.

The event has drawn a competitive field of 66 elite amateur players, promising a thrilling weekend of golf.

Lejirma firmly leads the ranking with 1,555 points, followed by Michael Karanga, who has 1,063 points, and Muigua sits third with 766.

All participants will compete in the first two rounds, after which the top 33 players, including ties, will advance to the final round.

This year’s tournament boasts a total prize purse of Ksh 500,000, with the overall winner set to walk away with Ksh115,000.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Tournament Director Brian Akun extended his gratitude to Kakamega Golf Club for making the course available for this prestigious event.

“We are deeply thankful to Kakamega Golf Club for opening its doors to this elite amateur showcase,” said Akun.

-Kisii hosts NCBA Golf Serie-

Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru plays out of a bunker during the 2025 NCBA Kiambu Open

Meanwhile, the NCBA Golf Series will continue this Saturday, 28th June at the Kisii Golf Club where more golfers will be eyeing slots in the grand finale set for November this year.

Over 100 golfers are expected to grace the course to wrap up a busy month which has seen a qualifier event held every weekend, including a regional double header at Karen Country Club and Uganda Golf Club two weeks ago.

Speaking ahead of the weekend events, NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, said:

“We are thrilled to have these two events this weekend; the KAGC Series in Kakamega, and the NCBA Golf Series in Kisii. It is a show of our continued commitment to nurturing talent and growing the game of golf across the country. Each stop in the series reflects our belief in building community and providing opportunities for golfers of all skill levels to showcase their abilities.”

Last weekend, a field of 270 golfers took to the course at the Ruiru Sports Club for the 15th qualifying leg of the NCBA Golf Series, with six players booking their slots for the grand finale as Kevin Metto emerged as the overall winner.