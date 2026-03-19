AFCON 27 Dilemma: Contractor Vacates Kasarani, Nyayo Due To Payment Delays - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ongoing works at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Football

AFCON 27 Dilemma: Contractor Vacates Kasarani, Nyayo Due To Payment Delays

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Kenya will not meet the CAF six-month infrastructure deadline after the contractor exited the site at Nyayo National Stadium, while at the Moi International Sports Center, he has reduced the workforce due to monies owed by the government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Appearing before the National Assembly Sports and Culture Departmental Committee, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi revealed that the Contractor at the Nyayo National Stadium has already vacated the site owing to Ksh 2.9 billion owed to him.

On the other hand, the contractor at the Kasarani Stadium has reduced work force due to a KSh 3.7 billion debt.

A look at the Nyayo Stadium view. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“The Kasarani Stadium, we owe the contractor in excess of Ksh 3.7 billion and the contractor has reduced his work force and with that we feel that we will not be ready within six months, the deadline that was given by CAF to have the competition and training venues ready, equally, at the Nyayo Stadium we have not paid the contractor in excess of Ksh 2.6 billion who has vacated the site, so we have nothing to show,” PS Mwangi told the MPs.

Kenya is lagging behind its counterparts, with co-hosts Uganda and Tanzania having already completed their infrastructure.

Last month (February), CAF president Patrice Motsepe assured that the tournament will not be moved to 2028 after earlier reports indicated it could be rescheduled because Kenya will be holding its general elections in 2027.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020