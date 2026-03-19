AFCON 27 Dilemma: Contractor Vacates Kasarani, Nyayo Due To Payment Delays

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Kenya will not meet the CAF six-month infrastructure deadline after the contractor exited the site at Nyayo National Stadium, while at the Moi International Sports Center, he has reduced the workforce due to monies owed by the government.

Appearing before the National Assembly Sports and Culture Departmental Committee, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi revealed that the Contractor at the Nyayo National Stadium has already vacated the site owing to Ksh 2.9 billion owed to him.

On the other hand, the contractor at the Kasarani Stadium has reduced work force due to a KSh 3.7 billion debt.

A look at the Nyayo Stadium view. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“The Kasarani Stadium, we owe the contractor in excess of Ksh 3.7 billion and the contractor has reduced his work force and with that we feel that we will not be ready within six months, the deadline that was given by CAF to have the competition and training venues ready, equally, at the Nyayo Stadium we have not paid the contractor in excess of Ksh 2.6 billion who has vacated the site, so we have nothing to show,” PS Mwangi told the MPs.

Kenya is lagging behind its counterparts, with co-hosts Uganda and Tanzania having already completed their infrastructure.

Last month (February), CAF president Patrice Motsepe assured that the tournament will not be moved to 2028 after earlier reports indicated it could be rescheduled because Kenya will be holding its general elections in 2027.