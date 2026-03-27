Why 2026 Kip Keino Classic is set to attract more sprinters than previous seasons

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 27, 2026 – Organisers of the annual Kip Keino Classic have revealed an unusual interest by sprinters in this year’s edition at the Nyayo Stadium.

Meet director Barnaba Korir says they have received interest from as far as Australia as sprinters prepare for the World Relays in Botswana in May.

“There is so much interest. This time around we have received requests from various athletes, from different all the way to Australia. They want to come and run here. I think basically, especially, the sprinters who are heading down south to Botswana. They want to pass through here to make sure that they run here to get the best time before attending the World Relays,” Korir said.

The seven-year-old World Continental Tour Gold competition has traditionally attracted some of the most elite sprinters in the game.

Names, such as Jamaican legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, former Olympics champion Justin Gaitlin, Olympic 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson, Olympics silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek as well as Trayvon Bromell are among top sprinters to step foot on Kenyan soil in past editions of the one-day event.

It is also at the event that Kenya’s own, Ferdinand Omanyala, broke the African record for the men’s 100m, clocking 9.77 at the Kasarani Stadium in 2021.

Korir confirmed that the Commonwealth Games champion is a shoe-in for this year’s edition, set for April 24.

“I want to tell you that one of our own, Ferdinand Omanyala, has already confirmed his participation. We have also the Queen of the 400 m hurdles,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, World Athletics’ (WA) technical officlal in the Diamond League, Owen Malone, predicted that this year’s competition will witness some fast times.

“We have a major advantage in Nairobi being at high altitude. Because we are between 1700 and 1800 meters above sea level, there is actually less air resistance. We can really expect fast times, especially in the sprints,” Malone, who has been helping with the preparation of the Nyayo tartan track,” Malone said.

Malone is part of a team overseeing the preparation of the tartan track at Nyayo Stadium to ensure conformity with WA requirements.

The exercise includes measuring, re-marking and assessing all the sports equipment, such as electronic timers, to ensure everything works seamlessly on the material day of competition.