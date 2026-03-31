From CHAN underachievers to World Cup candidates: Can Congo’s ‘European legion’ end Leopards’ 52-year-wait?

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31, 2026 – On Tuesday night, at the Estadio Akron in Mexico, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) face Jamaica in a do-or-die World Cup Play-off, but for Kenyan fans watching, this isn’t the same Congolese side that Harambee Stars famously toppled last year.

While Kenya’s 1-0 victory over the Leopards in the CHAN 2024 opener at Kasarani proved we could handle their best local talent, the squad chasing World Cup glory tonight is a different beast entirely.

This is the DRC’s “European Legion”, a high-octane group of stars from the world’s toughest leagues, finally unified for one purpose.

The squad list for tonight’s final reads like a Premier League highlights reel.

Spearheading the attack is Yoane Wissa, the Newcastle United forward who has brought his clinical Brentford form to Tyneside.

At Sunderland, midfield engine Noah Sadiki has become a vital part of the Leopards’ setup, alongside his club teammate and experienced wing-back Arthur Masuaku.

DRC’s Noah Sadiki with the ball at the 2025 Afcon in Morocco. PHOTO/FECOFA

Defensively, the Leopards have been bolstered by the recent high-profile international switch of former Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose elite 1-on-1 tackling provides a “Spider” web that few attackers can navigate.

Adding even more steel to the backline is Manchester United academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe.

While Kenya’s Austin Odhiambo was able to find gaps in the DRC’s local defense back in August, doing so against a backline featuring Champions League-experienced defenders is a vastly different challenge.

Ending the 52-Year Ghost

For the DRC, this isn’t just a game, it’s a reckoning with history.

Not since 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire, have the Leopards reached the world stage.

DRC’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka dribbles past Senegal’s Sadio Mane at the 2025 Afcon in Morocco. PHOTO/FECOFA.

For 52 years, the “Ghost of ’74” has loomed over Congolese football.

For Kenyan football, this match serves as a fascinating case study.

It shows the leap required to go from being a regional “giant-killer” at the CHAN level to becoming a World Cup-caliber nation.

As Wissa, Sadiki, Masuaku, Wan-Bissaka, and Tuanzebe fight to put the DRC back on the map tonight, Harambee Stars fans will be watching closely.

We’ve proven we can beat their local kings, now we get to see if the “European Leopards” can conquer the world.