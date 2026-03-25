More millions for pro golfer Njoroge Kibugu as Absa Kenya honour promise

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25, 2026 – Kenya’s top professional golfer, Njoroge Kibugu, has received his Ksh 2 million reward from Absa Bank Kenya following his remarkable performance at this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa in February.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony at the Karen Country Club, Kibugu expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting that the support will play a significant role in advancing his professional career.

“I would like to thank Absa for this two million cash reward. It will help towards my development on the Sunshine Tour this season, running from April 15th to March 2027. One of my goals is to win one Sunshine Tour and finish top twenty of the Order of Merit as no Kenyan has won on the Sunshine Tour. I am very excited for that and there is a lot to look forward to. I cannot wait for the next Magical Kenya Open,” Kibugu said.

Speaking at the same time, Absa Bank Kenya’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director, Mwihaki Wachira, said the bank remains committed to supporting local talent and creating platforms that enable Kenyan athletes to thrive on the global stage.

“Through our continued partnership with the Kenya Open Golf Limited and other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, we are proud to support the growth of golf in Kenya and across the region. Njoroge’s performance is a testament to the immense potential we have locally, and we are delighted to recognise and support his journey as he competes at the highest level,” she said.

The cash rewards adds to the Ksh 5 million Kibugu received last week from Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya — as per President William Ruto’s promise during the closing ceremony of the DP World Tour event on February 22 at the Karen Country Club.

On its part, Absa Bank Kenya invested KES65 million into the 2026 Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament, cementing its position as the presenting partner and largest private sector sponsor of the prestigious golf tournament for the 15th consecutive year.