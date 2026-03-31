Shujaa in 'Pool of Death' as World Championships Series kicks off in Hong Kong - Capital Sports
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Shujaa's Kevin Wekesa (L) and Patrick Odongo in action against the United States in Sao Paulo. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRICA

Rugby

Shujaa in ‘Pool of Death’ as World Championships Series kicks off in Hong Kong

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31, 2026 – The national men rugby 7s team have been drawn in a tough pool for the first leg of the World Championships Series in Hong Kong.

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Shujaa face Australia, New Zealand and the United States for the prestigious tournament, scheduled for April 17-19 at the brand-new Kai Tak Sports Park.

Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges have it all to do against their opponents considering their record against them in the recent past.

Shujaa last faced New Zealand at last year’s Perth 7s where they lost on both occasions — 29-14 in the pool stages before a 19-12 loss in the ninth-place playoff.

Their last meeting against Australia was in their opening game at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where the Wallabies excelled 21-7.

They will be buoyed by their last match against the United States, who they beat 31-14 at the third leg of the Division 2 Tourney in Sao Paulo, on Sunday evening.

Previously, the American Eagles had shocked them 21-5 in the first leg in Nairobi before a narrow 14-10 win in the second leg in Montevideo, a fortnight ago.

Other legs of the series are set for Valladolid, Spain and Bordeaux, France.

The top eight finishers in the series will qualify for Division 1 while the rest drop down to Division 2.

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