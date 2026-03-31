BAL4HER Sixth Edition Attracts 93 Applicants In Kalahari Conference – Pretoria

PRETORIA, South Africa, Mar 31 – The sixth edition of the BAL4HER program attracted 93 applicants, who received mentorship in women’s leadership on and off the court at the NBA Africa offices in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday.

Taking place every year on the sidelines of the Basketball Africa League, the BAL4HER attracted 27 mentors and 4 Mentees with a fireside chat featuring NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

NBA Africa CEO Akamanzi said the program was a success and will help inspire more women to choose a career in sports.

The panel featured NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi (Right) and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

“We want girls to dream of working in the area of sports, so we have opportunities like BAL4HER to really encourage them about the careers they can choose in sports. We also inspire them to bring other women who are working alongside their male professionals in the ecosystem so that they can see what is possible; they can be CEOs, referees, General Managers of Teams, so there are many opportunities for women,” the NBA Africa CEO said.

Meanwhile, Basketball Africa League President Amadou Gallo Fall affirmed that they are committed to promoting gender equality in sports through their BAL4HER program.

Amadou said their objective as the league continues to grow is to provide a platform for young women to showcase their skills in the profession, from marketers to coaches and referees.

BAL President Amadou Gall Fall speaking during the 2026 BAL4HER in Kalahari Conference. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

“Our BAL4HER program is now taking the next step. We believe that sports is the greatest equalizer, providing opportunities for women to showcase their skills in the industry,” Amadou underscored.

He added, “We want them to understand that there is so much to do in terms of profession, we want marketers beyond the coaches and referees, and as we move into the next phase about the franchise model, we want to maximize on this initiative to bring on board the next leaders. With the growth of BAL, we are involved in the community, continuing our impact to make sure women have a space in what we are going to do.”

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha speaking at the BAL4HER 2026 in the Kalahari Conference. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

In each BAL conference and BAL Playoffs, the BAL puts together a BAL4HER Leadership Conference.

These BAL4HER Conferences raise awareness and inspire women to be in leadership positions and consider different careers in sports and beyond.

BAL4HER celebrates current women leaders in sports, on and off the court, while empowering the next generation of women in the sports industry through workshops.



-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Pretoria, South Africa-