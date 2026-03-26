Okidi open to Shabana return despite unceremonious exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26, 2026 – Immediate former Shabana head coach Peter Okidi has not ruled out a return to the club in the future.

Okidi says he has no hard feelings his former employers, despite being rendered jobless just over a week ago.

“I am still in football…this is a sport that keeps revolving, today you are here…tomorrow you are there. The good thing is that I did not leave on bad terms. We still communicate with the management and the players. If they want me back, I have no qualms about it,” the former Nakuru All Stars head coach said.

Nonetheless, were he to rejoin, Okidi states that it won’t be under the same terms as before.

“Of course, I don’t mind returning but it won’t be on the same terms. I have grown so much as a coach and that will have to be taken into account,” he said.

The tactician was shown the door after what the management deemed as an unsatisfactory run of results in which they lost 5-1 to AFC Leopards and 2-1 to Kariobangi Sharks – in the next encounter.

Fans piled the pressure on the gaffer, questioning some of his selections as well as game management.

For all his frailities, Okidi transformed Tore Bobe into the third best side in the Kenya Premier League, behind leaders Gor Mahia and second-placed Ingwe.

Of the 58 matches he oversaw, the national under 17 team assistant coach won 28, drew 15 and lost 14.

Okidi was on Wednesday crowned the best coach in the league – for the month of February – after an impeccable record in which they won all their matches.