Ghana sack manager Addo, 72 days before World Cup

ACCRA, Ghana, March 31, 2026 – Ghana have sacked manager Otto Addo, 72 days before the start of this summer’s World Cup.

Addo’s departure followed a 2-1 defeat by Germany in a friendly in Stuttgart on Monday, and a 5-1 thrashing by Austria in Vienna last Friday.

The Black Stars, who are in the same World Cup group as England, have lost their last four games and despite having Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo and Tottenham forward Mohammed Kudus among their ranks, failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations under Addo.

Following the Germany game, the Ghana Football Association said, external it had “parted ways” with Addo and his exit was “effective immediately”.

It added: “The Ghana Football Association will communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course.”

Addo, 50, was born in Germany and spent his entire playing career in the country, also winning 15 caps for Ghana, and began his second spell as national team manager in March 2024.

The World Cup, which is being held in Canada, Mexico and the USA, runs from 11 June to 19 July.

Ghana will open their campaign against Panama on 18 June (00:00 BST) before facing England on 23 June (21:00 BST) and Croatia on 27 June (22:00 BST).