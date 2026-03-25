Afrisend Announces Mega Sponsorship for 101st Tannahill Shield Golf Tourney - Capital Sports
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(L-R) William Karanja, Afrisend Business Development Manager, George Makori, Nairobi Royal Golf Club Captain, Mercy Kimanthi, Afrisend Teamleader, and Kelvin Jumba, General Manager Afrisend, present KSH.500,000 towards the Tannahill 2026 tournament. Kenya’s premier inter-club amateur golf competition.

Golf

Afrisend Announces Mega Sponsorship for 101st Tannahill Shield Golf Tourney

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25, 2026 – Afrisend, Kenya’s leading international money transfer and foreign currency exchange provider, has today announced a KSh500,000 sponsorship for the historic Tannahill Shield Easter Tournament.

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The announcement was made during a cheque handover ceremony at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club (RNGC), attended by the Afrisend CEO, Kelvin Jumba and the Royal Golf Club Captain, George Makori.

Now in its 101st edition, the Tannahill Shield is Kenya’s premier inter-club amateur golf competition.

This year, Afrisend is introducing the “Send It & Win” Golf Simulator Challenge, a high-tech activation featuring the Quad/Trackman golf simulator.

Afrisend CEO Kelvin Jumba (centre) signs the Ksh 500,000 dummy cheque as sponsorship towards 101st edition of the Tannahill Shield Easter Tournament.

Both elite and amateur golfers will have the opportunity to compete for the “Afrisend Longest Drive” trophy, with drive distances converting directly into cash prizes redeemable via the Afrisend platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with a tournament that carries over a century of heritage. Just as a powerful drive requires precision and speed, Afrisend is committed to providing fast and reliable financial transfers for our customers,” Jumba said.

Through the ‘Send It’ simulator challenge, we shall be bringing a new level of exciting, digital engagement to the Village Square during the Easter Weekend”.

The Tannahill Shield activation will run throughout Easter week, starting with the junior competition concluding with the main team competition from April 3rd to 5th, 2026.

Catch all the action of the Afrisend ‘’Send It & Win” Simulator Challenge during the Tanahill tournament via #AfriSendit

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