Hope amidst heartbreak: Wheelchair basketball team pick positives from loss to Angola

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2026 – National women’s 5×5 wheelchair basketball team head coach Sarah Libese was full of praise for her players in the wake of Sunday’s 36-18 loss to hosts Angola in the African Championships in Luanda.

Libese said sky is the limit for the young team, who she feels were let down by simple, common mistakes.

“We came out well, my guys are still young and the mistakes we saw today are very much common with a young team on a big stage like this one,” Libese said.

She expressed optimism that the team are up to the task of beating favourites Morocco and Algeria in their next encounters.

“Now we have no choice but to beat Morocco and Algeria, then wait for South Africa, but all in all, we won’t miss the podium,” the coach said.

The men’s wheelchair basketball team in action against Angola. PHOTO/PushLda Agency

Kenya started out slow, losing the first quarter, but coming into the second quarter, Libese made changes, bringing in U-25 prodigies Christine Mutheu (guard) and Ashley Autai (power forward).

The changes injected life into Kenya’s offense as they narrowed the scores to 23-16 at half time.

The coach introduced another power forward, Phyllis Warioko Nyambura, and captain Beth Wanja in center.

Joining them was another veteran, Eunice Otieno, all of who tried to add more urgency to the attack.

Unfortunately for Kenya, a stoic defensive display from the hosts was enough to earn them all the points.

The defeat notwithstanding, Angolan coach Monis Marques, praised the Kenyans for their speed and stamina.

She noted that the losers remain a threat in the tournament and wished them well in their forthcoming games.

Earlier on, the men’s team lost 68-27 to Algeria at the same venue.

They face Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday as the women lock horns with Algeria in the morning, and the AmaWheela Girls of South Africa in the evening.