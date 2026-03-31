How Ruai Mjengo Worker turned Sh20 stake into Sh1mn on 9ubet Aviator Game. - Capital Sports
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Nevine celebrates with his colleagues

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How Ruai Mjengo Worker turned Sh20 stake into Sh1mn on 9ubet Aviator Game.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – Dreams turned into reality for Nevine Cheye, a 28-year-old construction worker, after he won a life-changing Sh1mn from a stake of just Sh20 while playing the popular Aviator game on 9ubet.

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Nevine, a resident of Ruai, earns a daily wage of approximately Sh800 working in the construction sector. Like many Kenyans, he had been playing casually for a long time, hoping one day luck would smile on him. That moment finally arrived, and it changed his life overnight.

He placed a Ksh 20 bet while playing Aviator, a fast-paced crash game that has grown massively popular among online gamers in Kenya. During that round, the multiplier kept climbing and Nevine cashed out at just the right moment, securing a massive Ksh 1,000,000 payout.

“I could not believe what I was seeing,” Nevine said. “I checked my account several times to confirm it was real. This is my first big win after playing for a long time.”

Nevine lives with his wife Violet and their two young children, aged 2 years and 2 months. Supporting his family on daily wages has often been challenging, but the win has opened a new chapter for them.

“This money will help me give my children a better future,” he shared. “I have struggled for years, but now I feel hopeful.”

Unlike many sudden winners who spend quickly, Nevine already has clear plans for his prize money: Buy a piece of land and start a farm, build a permanent family home and start a small business for his wife Violet.

Nevine receives his cheque

He hopes the business will provide stable long-term income for his family, reducing reliance on unpredictable construction jobs.

Nevine encourages other players to remain responsible and patient.

“I never gave up, but I also played with what I could afford. Winning today has changed everything for me and my family.”

The Aviator game has become a sensation among Kenyan players due to its transparency and the ability to win big with very small stakes. Nevine’s success story highlights why 9ubet remains a preferred platform for gamers looking for fast payouts and a user-friendly experience.

“We are happy for Nevine,” said Paulette Alusa head of operations from 9ubet. “Seeing a hardworking father transform 20 shillings into a million is exactly why we do what we do. We celebrate his patience and his win.”

9ubet is an online gaming platform in Kenya, offering a wide range of games including Aviator, sports betting, and virtuals. Dedicated to fair play and instant payouts, 9ubet continues to turn dreams into reality for players across the country.

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