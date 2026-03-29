Nairobi City Thunder Strikes To Silence Joburg Giants At Home In BAL Kalahari Conference - Capital Sports
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Nairobi City Thunder Strikes To Silence Joburg Giants At Home In BAL Kalahari Conference

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PRETORIA, South Africa, Mar 29 – Kenyan champions Nairobi City Thunder bounced back in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Kalahari Conference to silence home team Johannesburg Giants 71-65 in the presence of their fans at a packed SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa on Sunday .

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Thunder made the amends after losing 85-90 to neighbours Dar City in their opening game on Saturday.

Youngster Garang Diing stole the show in the first half despite not starting, coming on to record a massive 12 points that inspired Thunder take the opening half 43-31.

Even though he did not score any points in the first half, Eugene Adero contributed to Thunder’s success with 5 rebounds combined with Jawachi Joseph Nzeakor who also had 5.

The Giants got the game underway with the first basket, taking Thunder almost four minutes to pull back courtesy of Ariel Okall, then point guard Derrrick Ogechi added two more points before American Lance Thomas scored a beauty dunk to see the Kenyan charges lead 7-5.

The game proceded to an end to end action with the introduction of South Sudanese Diing, who wasted to time, making an impact with two quick three-pointers to ensure the Brad Ibs coached side take a comfatable 18-13 win in the first quarter.

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