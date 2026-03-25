ENGINES ROARING: 2026 Shell Motorsport Excellence Awards Set to Take Over Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – The 2026 Shell Motorsport Excellence Awards (MEA) are revving up to deliver what is shaping up to be the biggest and boldest motorsport celebration East and Central Africa has ever seen.

Organized by 254 Motorsports Club in partnership with Motorsports Kenya (Federation in Registration), this is not just another awards night; it’s the heartbeat of a motorsport revolution.

After a blockbuster debut in 2025, the MEA is back, louder, faster, and more electrifying. Last year’s inaugural event pulled in a full house of drivers, riders, teams, and industry heavyweights, setting a new gold standard for how motorsport should be celebrated in Kenya. The message was clear: Kenyan motorsport is back, and it means business.

But beyond the glamour and trophies lies a deeper mission.

Awardees pose for a photo during the 2025 MotorSports Excellence Awards. This year’s event, organised by 254 MotorSport Club, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 28th March 2026 at Windsor Golf and Country Club.

The MEA is driving real change at the grassroots level and putting young talent on the fast track. From rising drivers and riders to engineers and behind-the-scenes innovators, the focus is on building the next generation of champions and creating a sustainable future for the sport.

And the big players are taking notice.

Vivo Energy (Shell), the title sponsor, has thrown its full weight behind the initiative. Marketing Manager Joanne Nyagga praised the MEA as a game-changer, highlighting the power of investing in youth and grassroots platforms to unlock the stars of tomorrow.

Victoria Commercial Bank’s deputy CEO, Mnuqsit Hussain, didn’t hold back either — backing the MEA as a credible, structured platform that not only celebrates excellence but also actively shapes the future of the industry.

Meanwhile, Saumil Vyas of Car & General, sponsors and distributors of the TVS brand, emphasised their commitment to performance and accessibility, pointing to the MEA as a perfect platform to nurture young riders and drivers ready to take on the big stage.

At the centre of it all, 254 Motorsports Club Chairman Sushil Gohil made it clear, this is just the beginning.

Thanking the sponsors for believing in the vision, he emphasised that their support is key to reigniting motorsport in Kenya and building a powerful, youth-driven ecosystem for years to come.

And if last year was big, “this year is going to be massive.”

With over 700 attendees at the inaugural edition, expectations for 2026 are sky-high. The stage is set for a bigger, grander, and more glamorous night, as the motorsport elite prepare to descend on the iconic Windsor Golf and Country Club on Saturday, 28th March 2026.

Tickets? Practically gone.

Ticketing partners Little Events have revealed record-breaking demand, admitting they’ve never seen tickets sell out this fast for any event — a clear sign that the hype is real.

One thing is certain — this is no longer just an awards ceremony.