Odemba names Kenyan squad for historic women’s Fifa Global Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31, 2026 – Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has unveiled a 31-player provisional squad ahead of the inaugural FIFA Global Women’s Series, set for April 11-15 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The four-nation showpiece will see Kenya test its mettle against global powerhouse Australia, Asian giants India, and regional rivals Malawi.

The squad are expected to report to residential camp on Wednesday (April 1) to begin intensive preparations.

The roster features a blend of emerging talent and experienced figures.

The standout inclusion is teenage sensation Marion Serenge, who earns her maiden senior call-up.

Serenge, a key figure in the Junior Starlets’ 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign, has been in scintillating form since moving to Uganda’s St. Noa FC, netting six goals in just five outings.

The squad also welcomes back two familiar faces who have forced their way back via domestic dominance.

Terry Engesha, the forward returns to the national fold following a string of clinical performances for league leaders Kenya Police Bullets as does Mercy Airo, the Ulinzi Starlets talisman who earns her spot back after showing a sharp eye for goal in recent FKF Women’s Premier League fixtures.

Ranked 134th globally, Kenya faces a steep climb against their opponents.

Australia enter as the heavy favourites, ranked 15th in the world, while India (67th) and Malawi (153rd) offer diverse tactical challenges.

Coach Odemba emphasized that the tournament is a vital pillar in Kenya’s roadmap toward the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, scheduled for July.

“This series is an essential part of our WAFCON build-up. Facing teams with such varied international experience and distinct playing styles allows us to gauge our tactical progress and pinpoint the exact areas that require refinement before we head to Morocco,” Odemba noted.

The action begins on Saturday, April 11, with a double-header at Nyayo Stadium at 2:00 PM where Australia will take on Malawi.

At 6:00 p.m, the hosts face India.

The tournament will reach its climax on Wednesday, April 15, featuring a third-place play-off in the afternoon followed by the grand final under the floodlights at 6:00 PM.