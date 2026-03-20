Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Trio Join Kayole Starlets in Mid-Season Boost

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20, 2026 – Kayole Starlets have intensified their squad for the second leg of the Kenya Premier League by recruiting three players from the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars team.

The trio, Sonia Wambui (goalkeeper), Calta Nasambu (striker), and Naomi Nanjala (position) have already joined the team.

The three previously featured for Barcelona Ladies SC from Laikipia, which currently competes in the National Super League (NSL).

They were also part of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars squad that travelled to Huesca, Spain, in September last year for a bootcamp courtesy of Safaricom Chapa Dimba.

Additionally, they featured for Barcelona Ladies SC during Season Four of the tournament, representing the Central Region at the national finals held in Kisumu.

“I am excited to join Kayole Starlets. It has always been my ambition to play in the Kenya Premier League after competing in the National Super League. Joining mid-season gives me an opportunity to contribute to the team’s success in the remaining matches. Safaricom Chapa Dimba has played a significant role in my football journey. It is through this platform that I am here today, playing for Kayole Starlets,” Wanjala said.

The trio joins Eunice ‘Bobi’ Nabwoba and Praxedes Shivikhwa, who featured for Wiyeta Girls in Season Four of Chapa Dimba, representing the Rift Valley Region at the national finals. Before joining Kayole Starlets, Nabwoba played for Amus College in Uganda.

On her part, Wambui expressed excitement at joining Kayole, describing it as a new leap in her career.

“Honestly, Chapa Dimba goes beyond a normal football tournament, it means a lot to young talents in this country. I want to thank Kayole Starlets for believing in me, and I promise to give my best. It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and showcase my talent not just locally, but globally. This is a great platform and opportunity for me,” she said.

Safaricom Chapa Dimba continues to nurture and impact football talent across the country.

Currently, more than 30 players from the most recent season have joined various clubs competing in both the National Super League and the Kenya Premier League.

Some notable players include Emily Morang’a (Kenya Police), Duncan Omalla (Nairobi United), Derick Okech (Shabana FC), Austine Odongo (Shabana FC), Stanley Waswa (Ulinzi Stars), Hamis Nyale (Ulinzi Stars), Bryton Otieno (Gor Mahia), Brian Aroko (Tusker Youth), Neddy Kithinji (3K FC), Lorrine Illavonga (Ulinzi Starlets), Mercy Akoth (Vihiga Queens), and Swaumu Masungo (Kibera Soccer Women), Marion Serenge ( St. Noa – Uganda) among others.

Other notable players previously produced by the tournament since its inception include Atem Kato (Penn State Nittany Lions), Jentrix Shikangwa (Simba Queens), Brain Enock Wanyama (Tatung FC in Taiwan), Benson Omala (Nairobi United), David Majak (Kariobangi Sharks), Jane Hato (Master’s University), Judith Osimbo (Ulinzi Starlets), Cynthia Livondo, and, among others.

Speaking during a training session at Calvary Sports Grounds in Nairobi, Kayole Starlets’ Joshua Sakwa, expressed satisfaction with the impact of grassroots tournaments such as Safaricom Chapa Dimba in the country.

“I believe tournaments like Safaricom Chapa Dimba offer invaluable lessons when it comes to supporting, nurturing and showcasing grassroots talent. The tournament plays a crucial role in spotting, developing, and showcasing young players. Currently, we have around five players who were part of the Chapa Dimba tournament in our squad. They are quality players, and we are confident they will help us push for a strong finish this season,” he said.

Kayole Starlets are currently in seventh position and are aiming to finish among the top three in the league.

Safaricom Chapa Dimba is a national grassroots football tournament in Kenya targeting youth aged 16 – 20.

It is designed to showcase talent, transform lives, and create pathways for professional growth.