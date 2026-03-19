Kenya Yet To Pay AFCON Ksh 3.9bn Hosting Fee, Given Strict Timeline Or Risk Losing Rights   - Capital Sports
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Sports principal secretary Elijah Mwangi (L) with Caf president Patrice Motsepe. PHOTO/SALIM MVURYA

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Kenya Yet To Pay AFCON Ksh 3.9bn Hosting Fee, Given Strict Timeline Or Risk Losing Rights  

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Kenya’s hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is in jeopardy after Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi revealed that the country is yet to pay Ksh 3.9 billion (USD 30 million) hosting fees to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

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Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture on Thursday, PS Mwangi revealed that CAF has given them a deadline of March 30, 2026, to make the payments.

He disclosed that their co-hosts, Uganda and Tanzania, have already made the payments ahead of the continental showpiece slated for next year.

“We appreciate the national treasury because in the financial year 2026/27, in the budget policy statement, there was an allocation of around 5 billion shillings, 3.5 billion shillings being the hosting fees, but now following recent communication from CAF, we have been given up to the 30th of March to clear the payment of hosting fees,” Mwangi underscored.

“We are aware that our Pamoja countries of Uganda and Tanzania have paid, but Kenya is yet to pay, and therefore the gains that we have made in preparations of AFCON may be in jeopardy if we are not able to raise the money by the 30th of March,” the PS added.

The PS was seeking the Committee, in conjunction with the national treasury, to approve the supplementary budget, pleading that it be brought forward from the 2026/2027 financial year to be able to meet the timeline.

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