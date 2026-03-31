Top Kenyan athletes nominated for SOYA sportsperson with disability awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31, 2026 – Double Deaflympics champion Ian Wambui Kahinga and World Para Athletics javelin T13 silver medallist Sheila Wanyonyi have been nominated for the Sportsman and Sportswoman with disability award at this year’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA).

Wambui, who claimed historic two gold medals in 10,000m and 5,000m and a world record in 5,000m at the Tokyo 2025 Summer Deaflympics, will battle four others for Sportsman with Disability Award.

Wambui stormed to victory in 5,000 metres in 13:52.83, shattering both the Games’ and world records of 14:02.90 (by Kenyan legend Symon Kibai in 2013) that had stood for more than a decade.

He orchestrated a Kenyan clean sweep in the event, with James Musembi taking silver in 14:15.28, and Nelson Kipkorir securing bronze in 14:43.35 at the Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium.

It was double gold for Wambui after his victory in the 10,000m in 29:19.56 as compatriot, veteran David Kipkogei settled for silver in 29:27.63.

Others nominated in the same category are Elkana Rono, Lucas Wandia, James Musembi and World Ability Games powerlifting gold medallist, Joash Otiende.

Rono had to dig deep towards the end to retain his Deaflympics 800m title from 2021 Brazil in 1:53.02 before settling second in the 1,500m in 3:50.22, losing the battle to James Musembi in 3:45.61.

Wandia sealed a hat-trick when he led compatriot Jacob Kipkemoi Kibet to a 1-2 finish in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final at the Tokyo Deaflympics.

Wandia, 36, winner in the previous edition in Turkey (2017) and Brazil (2022), clocked 9:06.95 as Kibet took silver medal in 9:09.16.

Musembi, who made his debut at the national trials, went on to be crowned the new

Deaflympics men’s 1,500m champion in Tokyo in 3:45.61, beating compatriot Rono to second place in 3:50.22.

On the other hand, Otiende won a gold medal in the para powerlifting contest in the 65kgs during the inaugural World Ability Sports Games in Mersin,Turkey with three clean lifts.

His best lift was 114kgs where his closest opponent from Croatia ValVerde Castro managed 108kgs.

In the sportswoman with disability category, Wanyonyi will battle fellow silver medallist from World Para Athletics Championships, Nancy Chelangat, multi-talented Stency Neema and World Cup Para Powerlifting silver medallists Hellen Wawira and Joyce Njuguna.

Women record breakers

Wanyonyi bettered her Africa Record with a haul of 38.63m to claim silver medal at the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi, India.

broke her own Africa Record of 35.03m set during the World Para Athletics

Grand Prix on February 13 last year.

China’s Zhao Yuping, the world record holder and gold medalist from the Paris Paralympics, took gold in Delhi with 45.22m.

On her part, Chelangat claimed silver in the women’s 1,500m final in season’s best 5:01.38 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi, India.

Commonwealth bronze medalist Wawira settled for silver in women’s up to 45kg at the Para Powerlifting World Cup Championships in Beijing, China in June, lifting 102kg.

She lost the battle to 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Paralympics champion, Guo Lingling with a lift of 124kg.

Njuguna lifted 105kg to settle for silver in women’s up to 79kgs at the Para Powerlifting World Cup Championships as home lifter Han Miaoyu won with a lift of 130kg.

Neema won women’s 200m T47final at the 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai in 27.77 seconds.

Prior to the Grand Prix in Dubai, she won gold in the 200m in the qualifiers as well as gold in para badminton during the 2025 Para Badminton International Championships in Egypt.

This is besides two gold medals at the Africa Para Badminton Championship in Nigeria in the singles and doubles, to qualify for the World Championships.

Winners in both categories will be announced at a gala set for April 10 at the Uhuru Gardens.

This year’s event is sponsored by Sidian Bank, Sanlam-Allianz, NSSF, Kenya Pipeline Company and Homeboyz Entertainment.