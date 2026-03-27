What is wavelight technology and why should athletics fans in Kenya be excited about it?

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 27, 2026 – Kenya is set to make history in Africa on April 24 following revelations that wavelight technology at the seventh edition of the Kip Keino Classic at the Nyayo Stadium.

In a press briefing on Thursday evening, organisers announced that the renowned technology, which has revolutionised the world of athletics, will debut at the World Continental Tour Gold competition.

“We want also to try this time the wave light because it gives also good times. If we want to attain certain times in a certain event, we can use that wave light so that the athletes can follow easily. It is going to be a very interesting product that we are going to use,” meet director Barnaba Korir said.

Korir further revealed the organisers are working closely with a group of technical officials from World Athletics (WA) to see how to best use of the technology — as well as the overall preparedness of the venue for the event.

“They were there yesterday, they are here today. Before they leave we will have our

discussion to see how that can be implemented and included in our programme,” he said.

What is wavelight technology?

Although its history goes back to 1976, wavelight technology made its competitive debut in 2018 at the FBK Games in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

Following an amendment to its rules to allow electronic pacing, wavelight technology eventually made its way to the elite level, specifically at the 2020 Diamond League.

It refers to a system of LED lights that are often fixed on the inside rail of the athletics track as an automated pacemaker that guides runners on how far — or close — they are to breaking a world record, course record or personal best.

According to Wavelight Technologies — its manufacturer — the equipment is set to a precise, pre-set speed that runners must match or outrun to be able to attain their specific target.

Different colours are used simultaneously — such as green, blue, red and white — to signify various targets, be it world record, personal best et al.

These colours are placed 100 metres apart from each other.

An example of an athlete who has used wavelight technology include Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet, who famously clocked 28:54.14 to smash the women’s 10,000m world record at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic in Oregon.

Others include Ugandan legend Joshua Cheptegei and another Kenyan, triple Olympic champion and double world record holder Faith Kipyegon — in 2023 when she broke the world record for the mile and women’s 5000m — as well as Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey.

The death of rabbits?

Whereas certain quarters perceive the widespread use of wavelights to be the end of human pacemakers, the technology only accentuates their functions.

According to the manufacturer, the technology helps ‘rabbits’ to maintain a consistent pace and in effect, work in synergy with their respective athletes.

It avoids the challenges associated with manual pacing in which the pacemaker may not know whether he or she is on course to enable the athlete achieve their target.

From fans’ perspective, wavelight technology add to the excitement of watching a race by easily telling whether the athlete is edging closer or drifting away from a potential world record.

Concerns

Its benefits notwithstanding, the use of wavelight technology has divided opinions among the athletics community.

In 2020, two-time Olympics silver medalist Hellen Obiri said it creates unfairness in competition by restricting its use to a few interested in smashing a record.

The Olympics bronze medalist argued that athletes competing in races that use the technology would have undue advantage over those that cannot access it, especially in developing countries.

With its historic introduction in Africa, expectation is that it will go a long way in levelling the ‘running ground’ by allowing as many athletes as possible to pursue their dreams of doing the impossible.

Considering the many records shattered at previous editions of Kip Keino Classic, the introduction of wavelight technology is one sure to excite athletics purists and newbies alike.

It is at this World Continental Tour Gold competition — in 2021 — that Ferdinand Omanyala became Africa’s fastest man, clocking 9.77 in the men’s 100m at the Kasarani Stadium.

Other athletes, such as Wiseman Were, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Mary Moraa and Mercy Oketch have set personal bests (PB) at the competition.

Owen Malone, a technical official who has overseen preparations for Diamond League legs in Shanghai, Xiamen and Brussels, believes more records could fall at this year’s Kip Keino Classic.

“We have a major advantage in Nairobi being at high altitude. Because we are between 1700 and 1800 meters above sea level, there is actually less air resistance. We can really expect fast times, especially in the sprints,” Malone, who has been helping with the preparation of the Nyayo tartan track, said.

For the fans, the use of the technology is one more reason why this year’s edition is a must-watch.