Nyayo Stadium set for facelift ahead of Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25, 2026 – The tartan track at Nyayo Stadium is set to undergo renovations ahead of the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold on April 24.

The meet director Barnaba Korir says the track will be remarked in conformity with World Athletics (WA) standards.

“The track is getting a full deep clean and precision remarking, every inch tuned for speed, grip and world class performance. We’re locking in global standards and setting the stage for something special,” Korir said.

Kenya’s oldest stadium will be hosting one of the most prestigious athletics events once again, after a brief hiatus in which last year’s edition was staged at the nearby Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce reacts after winning the women’s 100m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on May 7, 2022

Nyayo hosted the first edition of the one-day meet in 2020 amidst a debilitating Covid-19 pandemic that had brought sporting activities across the world to a standstill.

Subsequent editions were staged at the Kasarani Stadium before its return to Nyayo in 2024.

This year’s competition is expected to attract the crème-de-la-crème of the athletics community as has been the case in previous editions.

Jamaican sprints legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, world high jump champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Poland’s Anita Wlodarczyk and Olympics champion Sha’Carri Richardson are among renowned names that have graced the competition in the past.

This year’s edition will also depart from the norm, with the programme scheduled to kick off in the evening, through to the night.

A media launch for the event has been penciled for April 2 (Thursday) at the Tamarind Tree Hotel where more details will be unfurled.