Ex-Shabana coach Okidi predicts Premier League title race winners

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25, 2026 – Former Shabana head coach Peter Okidi has tipped Gor Mahia to win this season’s Kenya Premier League.

While admitting he would have loved to win a first-ever league crown for Tore Bobe, Okidi concedes K’Ogalo have pulled away from the rest of the competition.

“I remain a big fan of the club (Shabana). We had a great run during my tenure and am happy we were in the title fight but looks like Gor Mahia have pulled away. I wish the team the very best for the rest of the season,” the national under 17 football team assistant said.

Gor lead the log with 59 points, seven ahead of second-placed AFC Leopards.

Shabana sit fourth with 40 points, same as third-placed Kenya Police who boast a superior goal difference.

Okidi was shown the door a week ago, following an intense period of pressure during which fans called for his head over what they deemed as poor results.

Particular results that rubbed Shabana faithful the wrong way included the 2-1 home loss to Kariobangi Sharks, which came hot on the heels of a 5-1 destruction by AFC Leopards at Nyayo Stadium.

The results notwithstanding, Okidi managed to establish the Glamour Boys as the third best in Kenya.

The team are still on course for silverware, specifically in the FKF Cup where they face Kuta Collections in the round of 16.

Okidi’s hard work at Shabana finally bore fruit when he was crowned the league’s coach of the month for February on Wednesday afternoon.

He steered the Kisii-based club to four wins in February including victories over Mathare United (1-0), Tusker (1-0), Posta Rangers (2-0) and Bandari (1-0).

Speaking on the accolade, Okidi said the award is evidence that he was onto something legendary at Shabana.

“I am really grateful to receive this award. It’s a testament to the hard work we put in the team not just in February but since the season began,” he said.

Gor Mahia tactician Charles Akonnor finished second in the awards, missing out on a second consecutive gong after clinching it in January.