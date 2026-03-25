More work to do for Kenyan teen football sensation after clinching coveted award

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25, 2026 – Kariobangi Sharks wonderkid Humphrey Aroko says his biggest desire is to help the team avoid relegation from the Kenya Premier League.

The youngster was crowned the league’s player of the month for February after a stellar streak of performances that has seen him notch 12 goals thus far.

However, that accolade is a minor figure in the larger scheme of things for Aroko who has underlined his ultimate joy.

“We are not yet where we want to be in the league. I’ll be even happier when we move further up the table because that is what really matters. There is still a lot of room for improvement for me individually and for the team,” the Highway Secondary School alumnus said.

The slumboys have been dangerously tilting towards relegation for much of the 2025/26 season but have recovered their bite to climb out of the danger zone.

They sit in 14th with 25 points from 25 games – three points above the relegation zone.

A key reason for their upturn in form is the national under 20 striker who found the back of the net against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Ulinzi Stars, in addition to assists against the bankers and APS Bomet – in what was a fruitful month for Sharks.

For all his efforts, the 18-year-old pocketed a prize money of Ksh 50,000 courtesy of Sportpesa – the league’s sponsors – as well as a trophy to remember his incredible achievement.

His latest goal was in their 2-1 loss to Posta Rangers at the Police Sacco Stadium, over the weekend.

The youngster was understandably over the moon with his first major accolade in Kenyan football.

“I am very happy and grateful to receive this award. It means a lot for me personally, especially at this stage of my career. But as a team we know we can still do much better,” he said.

Aroko will be hoping the award inspires him to aim higher and continue his scoring streak in their next match against AFC Leopards on Sunday.

Importantly, his continued growth could be the reason William Muluya’s charges achieve the great escape from the abyss of relegation.