Team Profile: Know Your Nairobi City Thunder Team At BAL 6 In Pretoria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – As Kenyan champions Nairobi City Thunder prepares to take it into the court in the sixth edition of the premier continental showpiece Basketball Africa League (BAL), here is a profile of the team that will do duty in the tip-off slated for Friday evening at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

Thunder, who are featuring in their second tournament, will tip-off their campaign on Saturday at 4pm EAT against neighbors Dar City of Tanzania, who are making their debut.

The Kenyan champions are skippered by seasoned small forward Tylor Ogwae, and will be hoping to make improvement from last year’s performance, with their target being finishing in the top four to make it to the historic playoffs slated for Kigali.

Team Profile

TYLOR OGWAE

Position: small forward

Jersey Number: 12

Age: 34

Height: 6’7

Country: Kenyan

SHAHEED DAVIS

Position: small forward

Jersey Number: 2

Age: 32

Height: 6’9

Country: American

LANCE THOMAS

Position: power forward

Jersey Number: 24

Age: 37

Height: 6’10

Country: American

JOSH NZEAKOR

Position: power forward

Jersey Number: 11

Age: 28

Height: 6’8

Country: American-Nigerian

POWELL HARGOS

Position: point guard

Jersey Number: 4

Age: 19

Height: 6’1

Country: Kenyan

ALBERT ODERO

Position: shooting guard

Nickname: Kenya Airways

Jersey Number: 20

Age: 28

Height: 6’4

Country: Kenyan

GARANG DIING

Position: Combo guard

Jersey Number: 1

Age: 25

Height: 6’8

Country: South Sudan

ARIEL OKALL

Position: power forward

Jersey Number: 15

Age: 36

Height: 6’8

Country: Kenyan

EUGENE ADERA

Position: point guard

Jersey Number: 11

Age: 29

Height: 6’1

Country: Kenyan

DERRICK OGECHI

Position: shooting guard

Jersey Number: 0

Age: 27

Height: 6’3

Country: Kenyan

MUCHINA BRAMWEL

Position: power forward

Nickname: Debangoo

Jersey Number: 13

Age:

Height: 6’9

Country: Kenyan

FAHEEM JUMA

Position: small foward

Jersey Number: 34

Age:

Height: 6’7

Country: Kenyan

BRAD IBS

Position: Head Coach

Country: American

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Pretoria, South Africa-