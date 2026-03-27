Team Profile: Know Your Nairobi City Thunder Team At BAL 6 In Pretoria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – As Kenyan champions Nairobi City Thunder prepares to take it into the court in the sixth edition of the premier continental showpiece Basketball Africa League (BAL), here is a profile of the team that will do duty in the tip-off slated for Friday evening at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.
Thunder, who are featuring in their second tournament, will tip-off their campaign on Saturday at 4pm EAT against neighbors Dar City of Tanzania, who are making their debut.
The Kenyan champions are skippered by seasoned small forward Tylor Ogwae, and will be hoping to make improvement from last year’s performance, with their target being finishing in the top four to make it to the historic playoffs slated for Kigali.
Team Profile
TYLOR OGWAE
Position: small forward
Jersey Number: 12
Age: 34
Height: 6’7
Country: Kenyan
SHAHEED DAVIS
Position: small forward
Jersey Number: 2
Age: 32
Height: 6’9
Country: American
LANCE THOMAS
Position: power forward
Jersey Number: 24
Age: 37
Height: 6’10
Country: American
JOSH NZEAKOR
Position: power forward
Jersey Number: 11
Age: 28
Height: 6’8
Country: American-Nigerian
POWELL HARGOS
Position: point guard
Jersey Number: 4
Age: 19
Height: 6’1
Country: Kenyan
ALBERT ODERO
Position: shooting guard
Nickname: Kenya Airways
Jersey Number: 20
Age: 28
Height: 6’4
Country: Kenyan
GARANG DIING
Position: Combo guard
Jersey Number: 1
Age: 25
Height: 6’8
Country: South Sudan
ARIEL OKALL
Position: power forward
Jersey Number: 15
Age: 36
Height: 6’8
Country: Kenyan
EUGENE ADERA
Position: point guard
Jersey Number: 11
Age: 29
Height: 6’1
Country: Kenyan
DERRICK OGECHI
Position: shooting guard
Jersey Number: 0
Age: 27
Height: 6’3
Country: Kenyan
MUCHINA BRAMWEL
Position: power forward
Nickname: Debangoo
Jersey Number: 13
Age:
Height: 6’9
Country: Kenyan
FAHEEM JUMA
Position: small foward
Jersey Number: 34
Age:
Height: 6’7
Country: Kenyan
BRAD IBS
Position: Head Coach
Country: American
-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Pretoria, South Africa-